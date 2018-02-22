Panhandle School District Receives Threat

According to Scottsbluff Police Captain Brian Wasson, “The Scottsbluff Police Department is aware of a viral post represented to be from a social media user that is making a threat to a school district. In the post, the user makes a threat to “SHS” and some are suspecting that this threat is aimed at Scottsbluff High School. While investigating this claim, we find no credible information to believe that this threat is legitimate.”

“Numerous other law enforcement agencies across the country have investigated this same threat over the past few days and have also found no credible signs of validity. The same name associated with the post has been identified in these other cases and the post simply references “SHS”, not a specifically named school.”

“The police department takes these threats seriously and will take steps to investigate these claims as they are reported. The Scottsbluff School District is also aware of this investigation.”