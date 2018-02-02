Panhandle School Bus Hit By Semi Tractor-Trailer

According to Scottsbluff Police Sergeant Phillip Eckerberg, “On Friday February 2nd at 6:25am Scottsbluff Police, Fire, and Valley Ambulance responded to a traffic accident at the intersection of Hwy 26 and East 27TH Street. Upon arrival officers learned that a First Student School Bus had been east bound on East 27TH Street. The bus was stopped for a red traffic light. The light turned green and the bus entered the intersection. The bus was struck by a semi tractor-trailer that was southeast bound on Hwy 26. The semi did not stop and continued southeast on Hwy 26. There were no students on the bus at the time of the accident. The bus required towing from the scene. There were no injuries reported. The semi was described as black or dark blue with an enclosed box trailer. The debris at the scene appeared to mostly be from the bus. The Nebraska State patrol assisted by looking for the described vehicle on roads east of Scottsbluff, nothing matching the description was found. Scottsbluff Police are looking for a black or dark blue semi with yellow paint transfer or damage on the right side. If anyone sees a semi with this contact your local authorities or call Scottsbluff Police at 308-632-7176.”