Panhandle Rollover Accident

According to Scotts Bluff County Sheriff Mark Overman, “At 12:44 p.m. on Monday, February 5th emergency personnel responded to a single vehicle rollover accident on Spring Creek Road approximately one half-mile west of Cook Oil Road west of Scottsbluff.”

“The owner and sole occupant of the vehicle was identified as Debra Weimer, age 57, of rural Mitchell.”

“Weimer was traveling east bound on Spring Creek Road when she encountered a slick spot on the road and lost control of the vehicle. The vehicle then slid sideways off the north side of the road and into a large mound of dirt, causing the vehicle to roll onto its roof.”

“Weimer was able to get out of the vehicle and did not require extrication.”

“She was transported to Regional West Medical Center where she was treated for non-life threatening injuries. Weimer was not wearing a seatbelt.”

“The Sheriff’s Office is investigating the accident. The Mitchell Police Department, Nebraska State Patrol, Mitchell Fire Department, and Valley Ambulance also responded to assist.”