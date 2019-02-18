By Tim Kotschwar, PharmD

Alliance Community Pharmacy

For the past few months we have been working with Panhandle Public Health District on some very worthwhile projects. Sometimes however, we have patients and customers with questions about PPHD.



Question: What is Panhandle Public Health District?

Answer: Panhandle Public Health District is a group of talented individuals working together to improve the health, safety and quality of life for all who live, learn, work and play in the Panhandle. The vision of PPHD is that we are a healthier and safer Panhandle Community.

Question: What does Panhandle Public Health District do?

Answer: PPHD has several important programs available to the residents of Western Nebraska.

-Cancer Prevention -Dental Health -Healthy Families America

-Infectious Disease -National Diabetes Prevention Program

-Panhandle Worksite Wellness Program

-Childcare preparedness and Personal preparedness

-Wellbeing -Panhandle Prevention Coalition Coordination

Our pharmacy participates with PPHD in helping to prevent cancer by distributing free colon cancer screening kits and instructing patients on their proper use. We also participate in PPHD programs aimed at reducing the number of patients with diabetes and high blood pressure. We provide free blood pressure monitors and blood glucose testing. We also perform HbA1c and cholesterol testing. If our diabetic and non-diabetic patients are interested in being healthier, we can assist in obtaining free Health Coaching provided from PPHD.

In summary you can see that Panhandle Public Health District has a LOT to offer! If you’re curious about the programs listed here or anything else PPHD can do for you don’t hesitate to ask us or go to the PPHD website: http://www.pphd.org

For more information visit http://www.alliancecrx.com/

and on facebook at https://www.facebook.com/alliancecommunitypharmacy/