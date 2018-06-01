Panhandle Prep all-star basketball games Saturday

The Panhandle Prep All-Star basketball games are Saturday in Scottsbluff at WNCC’s Cougar Palace. High School seniors from all classes across the region will combine to form four teams for a doubleheader beginning with the girls game at 5:30 followed by the boys tip-off.

ROSTERS

GIRLS – TEAM ORANGE

Coaches: Tory Schwartz, Lance Juelfs

Olivia Armstrong, Mitchell; MaKenna Dahlgrin, Banner County; Devanney Halley, Scottsbluff; Kelli Horstman, Hemingford; Angela Johnson, Sioux County; Audrey Juelfs, Potter-Dix; Courtney Knisley, Banner County; Payje Misegadis, Creek Valley; Jori Peters, Mitchell; Victoria Schwartz, Mitchell; Stefani Tarin, Morrill.

GIRLS – TEAM GREEN

Coaches: Bryan Schluterbusch, Scott Kuhn

Hannah Biesecker, Kimball; Marque Crowe, Alliance; Dana Dunbar, Chadron; Miranda Gilkey, Lusk; Audra Kippes, Hyannis; Sarah Monahan, Hyannis; Kaitlyn Nein, Bridgeport; Brittney Newkirk, Bridgeport; Taylor Noe, Scottsbluff; Emma Roberts, Hay Springs; Sami Schmid, Creek Valley.

BOYS – TEAM ORANGE

Coaches: Austin Lewis, Jason Glenn

Coy Bila, Chadron; Noah Bruner, Scottsbluff; Devin Buderus, Scottsbluff; Jeff Cerny, Chadron; Connor Dormann, Sidney; Dylan Lower, Mitchell; Joziah Palomo, Gering; Tyler Pszanka, Gering; Vince Quijas, Scottsbluff; Riley Reisig, Mitchell; Harley Rhoades, Douglas; Jonathan Smith, Sidney.

BOYS – TEAM GREEN

Coaches: Joel Nelson, Rick Barry

Aaron Alcorn, Crawford; Trace Beguin, Gordon/Rushville; Korby Campbell, Gordon/Rushville; Zac Gunter, Wheatland; Morgan Hurlburt, Gordon/Rushville; Mick Koppman, Garden County; Jared Nelson, Gordon/Rushville; Trigg Peasley, Wheatland; Jake Rocheleau, Gering; Owen Shelmadine, Alliance; Eric Stevens, Bridgeport; Sterling Wernew, Southeast