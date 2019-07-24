Panhandle police searching for missing teen

The Gering Police Department is asking the public’s assistance in helping find a missing teen.

13 year old Maxamus Crable went missing on July 17. Crable is 5’6” with green eyes and black hair. He also has a scar on his forehead.



Gering Police Captain Jason Rogers said, “He was reported missing a little before 3 a.m.”

“As we get information on reported sightings we’re asking that local enforcement agencies or anybody with information…we’ll forward that to the appropriate agency where the sighting happened and see if they can follow up on it for us,” Rogers said.

If you have any information on the whereabouts of Crable, call the Gering Police Department at (308) 436-5089.