Panhandle Police Officer Taken To Hospital After Altercation

According to Robert Straub of the Scottsbluff Police Department, “On Wednesday July 26th at 9:13 pm, Scottsbluff Police Officers responded to the area of Avenue G and West 18th Street in Scottsbluff regarding a domestic disturbance. The first responding Officer arrived and reported that he was in a foot pursuit with a male subject. The Officer chased the suspect west into a backyard in between Avenue H and Avenue I. The officer and the suspect ended up in a backyard, where the suspect identified as 21 year old Phillip Garcia of Scottsbluff engaged Officer Tyler Fliam in a physical altercation. During the struggle Garcia struck Officer Fliam in the face causing injury to Officer Fliam. Officer Fliam was able to take Garcia into custody using his Taser. After the struggle it was found that Officer Fliam had actually been cut in the face and the knife was located at the scene. Officer Fliam was transported from the scene by Valley Ambulance. At Regional West Medical Center physicians treated Officer Fliam for lacerations to his face. Garcia was transported to Regional West Medical Center by Officers to receive medical clearance prior to being transported to the Scottsbluff County Detention Center.”

The investigation into the disturbance revealed that Garcia had assaulted his girlfriend and also damaged her vehicle. Phillip Garcia has been arrested on the following charges:

1st Degree Assault on a Police Officer

Use of a Deadly Weapon to Commit a Felony

Domestic Assault/Simple

Carrying a Concealed Weapon

Resisting Arrest

Obstructing a Police Officer

Criminal Mischief