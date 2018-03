According to Scottsbluff Police Sgt. Lance Kite, “On March 6th at approximately 7:04pm the Scottsbluff Police Department was called to the 1800 block of E. 20th St. regarding a welfare check. Once on scene Officers discovered a deceased male. Although the investigation is in the preliminary phases, the death does not appear suspicious at this time. Kite says the autopsy is set for this morning.”