Panhandle Police Activity, September 27th – October 3rd

Box Butte Co:

-William Monroe, Class 1 Misdemeanor, Obstruct a peace officer

-Morgan Robertson, Class 3 Misdemeanor, Drive under suspension before reinstated by state, Fail to appear or comply with citation

-Blake Farr, Class 1 Misdemeanor, Assault 3rd degree, Class 3 Misdemeanor, Criminal mischief $0-500, Fail to appear or comply with citation

-Anthony C. Leal, Class 1 Misdemeanor, Domestic assault 3rd degree, Class 3 Misdemeanor, Disturbing the peace, Class 2 Misdemeanor, Criminal mischief $500-1,500

-Kelly McCauley, Class 2 Misdemeanor, No proof of insurance

-Garrett Egle, Class 1 Misdemeanor, Sexual assault 3rd degree, False imprisonment 2nd degree, Assault 3rd degree

-Brandon Priest, Class 1 Misdemeanor, Domestic assault 3rd degree, Assault 3rd degree

-Carl Red Nest, Class 1 Misdemeanor, Domestic assault 3rd degree

Scotts Bluff Co:

Dawes Co:

-Wambli Red Cloud, Felony, Fugitive from justice

-Johncina Bear Robe, Class 1 Misdemeanor, Assault 3rd degree