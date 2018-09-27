Panhandle Police Activity, September 20th – September 26th

Box Butte Co:

-Jamey K Pickett Pin, Class 3A Felony, Strangulation, Terroristic Threats, Class 1 Misdemeanor, Domestic assault 3rd degree

-Patricia Klemke, Class 3 Misdemeanor, Reckless driving

-William Dubray, Infraction, Possess or use drug paraphernalia

-Jordan Ham, Infraction, Possess or use drug paraphernalia, Speeding

-William Monroe, Class 1 Misdemeanor, Domestic assault 3rd degree

-Hana Vorderstrase, Class 2 Misdemeanor, No proof of insurance, Class 3 Misdemeanor, Unlawful/fict. display of plate/renew tab

-Andrea Little Hoop, Class 3 Misdemeanor, Drive under suspension before reinstated by state

-Jessica Sanchez, Class 2 Misdemeanor, Criminal mischief $500-1,500

-Bryan Hackleman, Class 2 Misdemeanor, Leave accident fail to furnish info, Class 3 Misdemeanor, Willful reckless driving, Fail to appear or comply with citation

-Evan Mehgne, Infraction, Possess marijuana 1 oz or less, Possess or use drug paraphernalia

-Ronnie Harvey, Class 1 Misdemeanor, Domestic assault 3rd degree

-Whitesun Goggles, Class W Misdemeanor, DUI, Class 1 Misdemeanor, Transport child while intoxicated, Infraction, Possess/consume open alcohol container, Fail to use child passenger restraint, Speeding

Scotts Bluff Co:

Dawes Co:

-Joseph Dirks, Class W Misdemeanor, DUI, Infraction, Speeding

-Timothy McClaren, Class 1 Misdemeanor, DUI, Class 3 Misdemeanor, Plates not clear and visible, Infraction, Fail to use turn signal

-John Howard Jr, Class 1 Misdemeanor, Domestic assault

-John Martinez, Class 1 Misdemeanor, Domestic assault

-Tish Ryder, Class W Misdemeanor, DUI, Infraction, Possess/consume open alcohol container

-Adam Red Nest, Class 4 Felony, Possess controlled substance, Class W Misdemeanor, DUI, Class 3 Misdemeanor, Drive under suspension before reinstated by state

-Gregg Summers, Infraction, Possess marijuana 1 oz or less, Possess or use drug paraphernalia

-Tamara Kills Back, Class 2 Misdemeanor, Theft shoplifting $-0-500

-Tyler Two Crow, Class 2 Misdemeanor, Theft shoplifting $-0-500

*All individuals included in this post are innocent of crimes until proven guilty in a court of law. The Panhandle Post assumes no legal liability or responsibility for the accuracy, or completeness, of this information. Any person who believes information provided is not accurate may submit a complaint via the “Contact Us” tab on the homepage.