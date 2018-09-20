Panhandle Police Activity, September 13th – September 19th

Box Butte Co:

-Nick Hovik, Class 3A Felony, Terroristic threats, Class 1 Misdemeanor, Domestic assault 3rd degree, Class 3 Misdemeanor, Criminal mischief $0-500

-Troy Hawley, Class 4 Felony, Possess controlled substance, Infraction, Possess or use drug paraphernalia

-Roger Boerschig, Class 2 Misdemeanor, Theft-shoplifting $0-500

-Jeremiah Brungard, Class 1 Misdemeanor, Operate motor vehicle/avoid arrest, Class 3 Misdemeanor, Willful reckless driving

-Jonathan Bourquin, Class 2 Misdemeanor, Issue no-account check less than $500

Scotts Bluff Co:

Dawes Co:

-Shane Lame, Class 1 Misdemeanor, Violate protection order

-Cassandra Yellow Horse, Class 3 Misdemeanor, Fail to appear or comply with citation

-Matthew Castillo, Class 3 Misdemeanor, Drive under suspension before reinstate by state, Infraction, Violate stop or yield sign

-Edelman Young, Infraction, Possess marijuana 1 oz or less, Possess or us drug paraphernalia

-Myron Ghost Dog, Infraction, Possess marijuana 1 oz or less, Possess or us drug paraphernalia

-Precious Williams, Class W Misdemeanor, DUI

-Johathan Landry, Felony, Fugitive from justice, Class 1 Misdemeanor, Forgerty 2nd degree of $500 to 1,500, Carry concealed weapon, Class 1D Felony, Possess firearm by prohibited person, Class 4 Felony, Criminal impersonation $500-1,500

*All individuals included in this post are innocent of crimes until proven guilty in a court of law. The Panhandle Post assumes no legal liability or responsibility for the accuracy, or completeness, of this information. Any person who believes information provided is not accurate may submit a complaint via the “Contact Us” tab on the homepage.