Panhandle Police Activity, Sept. 6th – Sept. 12th

Box Butte Co:

-Jamie Delgado, Class 3A Felony, Domestic assault 3rd degree of pregnant woman

-Jennifer D. Jenson-Monroe, Infraction, Possess or use drug paraphernalia

-Doriann Johnson, Class 1 Misdemeanor, Domestic assault 3rd degree

-Magdaleno Moreno, Class 1 Misdemeanor, Domestic assault 3rd degree

-Allison Little Hoop, Class 3 Misdemeanor, Drive under suspension/before reinstated by state

-Eric Johnson, Class 2 Misdemeanor, Theft-shoplifting $0-500

Scotts Bluff Co:

Dawes Co:

-Florine Munguia, Infraction, Littering

-Dylan Stetson, Misdemeanor, Open container