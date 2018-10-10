Panhandle Police Activity, October 4th – October 10th

Box Butte Co:

-Gary L. Boots, Class 3 Misdemeanor, Domestic assault 3rd degree

-Ruby Smith, Class 2 Misdemeanor, No proof of insurance, Infraction, Speeding 21-35 MPH County/State

-Robert E. Schefcik Jr, Class 1 Misdemeanor, Solicit prostitution

-Thomas Foral, Class 1 Misdemeanor, Solicit prostitution

-Jacob Gillet, Class 2 Misdemeanor, Issue no-account check-less than $500

-Edwardo Guerrero Jr, Class 2 Misdemeanor, Criminal mischief $500-1,500

-Jacob Dunn, Class 1 Misdemeanor, Assault-threaten another menacing manner

-Joe Soester, Class 3 Misdemeanor, Drive under suspension before reinstated by State

-Nicole Jensen, Class 1 Misdemeanor, Domestic assault, Class 3 Misdemeanor, Criminal mischief $0-500

-Manuel Sanchez, Class 1 Misdemeanor, Assault 3rd degree

-Carl Whitlock, Class 3 Misdemeanor, Drive under suspension before reinstated by County/State

-Matthew Gentleman, Class 1 Misdemeanor, Domestic assault

Scotts Bluff Co:

-Codi Williams, Possession of a controlled substance

-Jerry Smith, Possession of a controlled substance

Dawes Co:

-George Dreamer, Class 1 Misdemeanor, Issue no-account check $500-1,500

*All individuals included in this post are innocent of crimes until proven guilty in a court of law. The Panhandle Post assumes no legal liability or responsibility for the accuracy, or completeness, of this information. Any person who believes information provided is not accurate may submit a complaint via the “Contact Us” tab on the homepage.