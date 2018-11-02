Panhandle Police Activity, October 25th – November 1st

Box Butte Co:

-Drew Lauterbach, Infraction, Possess marijuana 1 oz or less, Possess or use drug paraphernalia

-Nelson Desersa, Class 1 Misdemeanor, Assault – cause bodily injury to person

-Ricky Simeon, Class 3 Misdemeanor, Criminal mischief $0-500

-Ronalee Dubray, Class 1 Misdemeanor, Theft-shoplifting $0-500 (2nd)

-Jacob A. Adamson C, Class 2 Misdemeanor, Theft-shoplifting $0-500

-Rachelle Pfeiffer, Class 1 Misdemeanor, Domestic assault

-Omar Garcia, Class 3 Misdemeanor, Drive under suspension before reinstated by state, Fail to appear or comply with citation

-Gilbert Gutierrez, Class 1 Misdemeanor, False imprisonment 2nd degree, Domestic assault

-Rani War Bonnett, Class 3 Misdemeanor, Drive under suspension before reinstated by state

-Jay Stegall, Class 1 Misdemeanor, Obstruct a peace officer, Class 2 Misdemeanor, Theft – unlawful taking $0-500

-John R. Butler, Class 1 Misdemeanor, Solicit prostitution

Scotts Bluff Co:

Dawes Co:

-Jered Kearns, Class 2 Misdemeanor, Drive during revocation/impound

-Jeffrey Webster, Class W Misdemeanor, DUI, Refuse to submit to test, Class 5 Misdemeanor, Refuse to submit to pretest

-Jeremiah Black Bear, Class 2A Felony, DUI (3 prior), Class 3 Misdemeanor, No operator’s license, Infraction, Possess/consume open alcohol container

-Sydney Colson, Class W Misdemeanor, DUI, Class 3 Misdemeanor, Minor in possession – ages 19/20

-Monty Good Voice Flute, Class 1 Misdemeanor, DUI (1 prior), Class 3 Misdemeanor, Drive under suspension before reinstated by state, Class 2 Misdemeanor, Leave accident-fail to furnish info

-David Fox, Class 1 Misdemeanor, Assault 3rd degree

-Kelly Turnbill, Class W Misdemeanor, DUI, Class 1 Misdemeanor, Resist arrest

-Bryce Running Hawk, Class 1 Misdemeanor, Assault 3rd degree, Class 3 Misdemeanor, Disturbing the peace

-Bobby Dubray, Class 3 Misdemeanor, Disturbing the peace, Class 2 Misdemeanor, Criminal mischief $501-1,499

-Troylynn Charging Crow, Class 2 Misdemeanor, Theft-shoplifting $0-500

*All individuals included in this post are innocent of crimes until proven guilty in a court of law. The Panhandle Post assumes no legal liability or responsibility for the accuracy, or completeness, of this information. Any person who believes information provided is not accurate may submit a complaint via the “Contact Us” tab on the homepage.