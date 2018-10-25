Panhandle Police Activity, October 18th – October 24th

Box Butte Co:

-Apollo Preyer, Class W Misdemeanor, DUI

-Omar Reza, Class 3 Misdemeanor, Criminal trespass 2nd degree

-Jolene Picket Pin, Class 2 Misdemeanor, No proof of insurance, Infraction, No brake lights/turn signals

-Mary Singer, Class 2 Misdemeanor, Theft-shoplifting $0-500, Class 3 Misdemeanor, Fail to appear or comply with citation

-Timothy Riggs, Class 2 Misdemeanor, No proof of insurance, Class 3 Misdemeanor, Drive under suspension before reinstated by state, Unlawful/fictional display of plate/renew tab

-Morgan Robertson, Class 1 Misdemeanor, Domestic assault 3rd degree

Scotts Bluff Co:

-Alyssa Gomez, Carrying a concealed weapon, aiding and abetting

-Steven Winkler, Fugitive from Justice

Dawes Co:

-Daniel L. Taylor, Class W Misdemeanor, DUI (3rd offense), Infraction, Possess/consume open alcohol container

-Virgil Gluth, Class W Misdemeanor, DUI, Class 2 Misdemeanor, Leave accident-fail to furnish info, Class 3 Misdemeanor, Criminal mischief $0-500

-April Gilliam, Class 3 Misdemeanor, Operate or park unregistered vehicle, No license on person, Class 2 Misdemeanor, No proof of insurance, Infraction, Fail to use child passenger restraint, No brake lights/turn signals

-Lucas Spalding, Infraction, Possess marijuana 1 oz or less, Possess or use drug paraphernalia

-Daniel Krejci, Class 3 Misdemeanor, Fail to appear or comply with citation

*All individuals included in this post are innocent of crimes until proven guilty in a court of law. The Panhandle Post assumes no legal liability or responsibility for the accuracy, or completeness, of this information. Any person who believes information provided is not accurate may submit a complaint via the “Contact Us” tab on the homepage.