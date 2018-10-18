Panhandle Police Activity, October 11th – October 17th

Box Butte Co:

-Brayden Dubray, Class 3 Misdemeanor, Minor in possession

-Cecelia Magdaleno, Class 1 Misdemeanor, False reporting, Class 3 Misdemeanor, Fail to appear or comply with citation

-Bernice Simeon, Class 2 Misdemeanor, No proof of insurance

-Taylor Sestak, Class 2 Misdemeanor, No proof of insurance, Infraction, Disobey stop lights

-Angela Cole, Class 1 Misdemeanor, Assault 3rd degree

-Tyler Aguilar, Class 3 Misdemeanor, Drive under suspension before reinstated by state, No valid registration

-Summer Haak-Deane, Infraction, Possess or use drug paraphernalia

-Hayley Adams, Class 3 Misdemeanor, No operator’s license/waiverable, Infraction, Possess marijuana 1oz or less, Possess or use drug paraphernalia, Class 3 Misdemeanor, Improper/defective vehicle lighting

-Sarah Mracek, Class 3A Misdemeanor, Possess marijuana 1 oz or less (3rd offense), Infraction, Careless driving, Possess or use drug paraphernalia

-Brody Hitchcock, Infraction, Possess marijuana 1 oz or less

-Nathan Jones, Class 2 Misdemeanor, Theft-unlawful taking $0-500, Class 3 Misdemeanor, Fail to appear or comply with citation

-Rose Siefke, Class 3 Misdemeanor, Criminal trespass 2nd degree

-Kayla Perez, Class 1 Misdemeanor, Assault 3rd degree

Scotts Bluff County:

Dawes Co:

-Kaylene McMahill, Class 2A Felony to Class 1 Misdemeanor, Assault 2nd degree amended to Assault 3rd degree

-Omar L. Garcia, Class 4 Felony, Possess controlled substance, Infraction, Possess or use drug paraphernalia, Class 2 Misdemeanor, No fishing permit

-Curtis Nixon, Class W Misdemeanor, DUI, Infraction, No brake lights/turn signals

-Owen Christensen, Class 4 Misdemeanor, Violate wild bird/animal captivity rules, Class 3 Misdemeanor, Violate hunting/fishing regulations

-Shawn Tebbs, Class 2 Misdemeanor, Violate deer regulations

-Pamela Fast Horse, Misdemeanor, Open container

-Mackenzie Dahlberg, Infraction, Failure to report accident

*All individuals included in this post are innocent of crimes until proven guilty in a court of law. The Panhandle Post assumes no legal liability or responsibility for the accuracy, or completeness, of this information. Any person who believes information provided is not accurate may submit a complaint via the “Contact Us” tab on the homepage.