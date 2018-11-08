Panhandle Police Activity, November 2nd – November 7th

Box Butte Co:

-Austin Huddle, Class 2 Misdemeanor, Violate antelope regulations, Class 3 Misdemeanor, Violate hunting/fishing regulations

-Troy R. Taylor, Class 2 Misdemeanor, No proof of insurance, Class 3 Misdemeanor, No license on person

-Stacy M. Caward, Class 2 Misdemeanor, No proof of insurance, Class 3 Misdemeanor, No license on person, Fail to appear or comply with citation

-Bryan Hackleman, Class 3 Misdemeanor, Fail to appear or comply with citation

-Pearl Red Bear, Class 2 Misdemeanor, No proof of insurance, Class 3 Misdemeanor, Unlawful/fictional display of plate/renew tab

-Veronica Gonzales, Class 2 Misdemeanor, Drive during revocation/impound, Infraction, Fail to use child passenger restraint

Scotts Bluff Co:

Dawes Co:

-George Dreamer, Class 2 Misdemeanor, Issue bad check $0-500

-Spring Burks, Class W Misdemeanor, DUI, Infraction, Careless driving

-Joseph Ritzen, Class 3 Misdemeanor, Minor in possession – ages 19/20

-Rose Little Thunder, Class 3 Misdemeanor, Minor in possession – ages 19/20

-Jessica Wallowing Bull, Felony, Fugitive from justice

*All individuals included in this post are innocent of crimes until proven guilty in a court of law. The Panhandle Post assumes no legal liability or responsibility for the accuracy, or completeness, of this information. Any person who believes information provided is not accurate may submit a complaint via the “Contact Us” tab on the homepage.