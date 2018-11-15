Panhandle Police Activity, Nov. 8 – Nov. 14

Box Butte Co:

-Austin Robertson, Class 1 Misdemeanor, Obstruct a peace officer, Infraction, Possess marijuana 1 oz or less, Possess or use drug paraphernalia

-Stephen Stinnette, Class 1 Misdemeanor, Obstruct a peace officer, Class 3 Misdemeanor, Disturbing the peace

-Anthony Rushman, Class W Misdemeanor, DUI

-Luiz Mariles-Franco, Class 2 Misdemeanor, Theft-shoplifting $0-500

-Edward Meriweather, Infraction, Fail to stay in lane, Class W Misdemeanor, DUI, Infraction, Possess/consume open alcohol container, Possess or use drug paraphernalia

-Chad Montgomery, Class 2 Misdemeanor, Leave accident – fail to furnish info

-Jayce Gilmore, Class 4 Misdemeanor, Violate farm registration use, Infraction, Overweight on axle or group of axles

-Alfred Long, Class W Misdemeanor, DUI, Infraction, Speeding, Drive on shoulder of highway

Scotts Bluff Co:

Dawes Co:

-Antonio Zaileta, Class W Misdemeanor, DUI, Class 3 Misdemeanor, Drive under suspension before reinstated by state, Infraction, Speeding, Possess/consume open alcohol container

-Morgan McClaren, Class W Misdemeanor, DUI, Class 3 Misdemeanor, Minor in possession – ages 19/20, Class 5 Misdemeanor, Refuse to submit to pretest

-Johnny Salas, Class 2 Misdemeanor, Theft-shoplifting $0-500

-Larry Beeman, Class W Misdemeanor, DUI, Class 5 Misdemeanor, Refuse to submit to pretest, Class W Misdemeanor, Refuse to submit to test

-Kelly Turnbill, Class 3 Misdemeanor, Disturbing the peace, Criminal mischief $0-500

-Maurice Wyatt, Infraction, Possess of marijuana 1 oz or less

-Norman White, Infraction, Possession of marijuana 1 oz or less

-Jeffrey Webster, Infraction, Possess/consume open alcohol container

-Mandy Hardy, Class 1 Misdemeanor, Criminal trespass 1st degree

-Arturo Moreno, Infraction, Possess or use drug paraphernalia

-Anthony Cashon, Class 1 Misdemeanor, Assault 3rd degree

*All individuals included in this post are innocent of crimes until proven guilty in a court of law. The Panhandle Post assumes no legal liability or responsibility for the accuracy, or completeness, of this information. Any person who believes information provided is not accurate may submit a complaint via the “Contact Us” tab on the homepage.