Panhandle police activity, Nov. 29 – Dec. 5

Box Butte Co:

-Allison Little Hoop, Class 3 Misdemeanor, Criminal mischief, Disturbing the peace

-Primitivo Ramos III, Class W Misdemeanor, DUI

-Luz G De La Tore, Class W Misdemeanor, DUI, Class 5 Misdemeanor, Refuse to submit to pretest

-Miguel Aguilar, Infraction, Possess marijuana 1 oz or less, Infraction, Possess or use drug paraphernalia

-Francisco Perez, Class 3 Misdemeanor, Unlawful consumption of alcohol

-Jessica Sanchez, Class 2 Misdemeanor, Violate harassment protection order

Scotts Bluff Co:

-Samuel Flamig, Domestic assault

-Justin Brown, Criminal Mischeif

-Jacob Onstott, Burglary

-Danny Martinez, Domestic assault

Dawes Co:

-Jessica Smith, Class 1 Misdemeanor, Commit child abuse negligently/no injury, Obstruct a peace officer

-April Gilliam, Class 3A Felony, Commit child abuse intentional/no injury, Class 3 Misdemeanor, Willful reckless driving, Criminal mischief $0-500, Class 1 Misdemeanor, Assault 3rd degree

-Jeremy Picket Pin, Misdemeanor, Open container

-Larry Beeman, Class 3 Misdemeanor, Reckless driving, Disturbing the peace

-Brianna Leman, Infraction, Possess marijuana 1 oz or less

-Reid Helgoth, Infraction, Possess marijuana 1 oz or less, Possess or use drug paraphernalia

-Michael Jaso, Infraction, Possess or use drug paraphernalia

-Andrew Corbine, Infraction, Possess marijuana 1 oz or less, Possess or use drug paraphernalia

-Derek Schwieger, Infraction, Possess marijuana 1 oz or less, Possess or use drug paraphernalia

-Sage Merriman-Honerkamp, Class 3A Misdemeanor, Possess marijuana 1 oz or less, Infraction, Possess or use drug paraphernalia

-Patrick Reitz, Class 3 Misdemeanor, Operate or park unregistered vehicle, Class 2 Misdemeanor, No proof of insurance

-Tyler Roberts, Class 3 Misdemeanor, Shoot wildlife from highway or roadway, Violate game and park’s regulations, Infraction, Possess/consume open alcohol container

-Wayne Sterud, Class 3 Misdemeanor, Shoot wildlife from highway or roadway

-Jessica Sloan, Class 2 Misdemeanor, Theft shoplifting $0-500

*All individuals included in this post are innocent of crimes until proven guilty in a court of law. The Panhandle Post assumes no legal liability or responsibility for the accuracy, or completeness, of this information. Any person who believes information provided is not accurate may submit a complaint via the “Contact Us” tab on the homepage.