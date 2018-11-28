Panhandle police activity, Nov. 22 – Nov. 28

Box Butte Co:

-Robert Orozco, Class 2 Misdemeanor, Leave accident – fail to furnish info

-Austin Standage, Class 3 Misdemeanor, Drive under suspension before reinstated by state

-David Zurn, Class 3 Misdemeanor, Drive under suspension before reinstated by state

-Adam Rel, Class 3 Misdemeanor, Disturbing the peace, Fail to appear or comply with citation

Scotts Bluff Co:

-Jason Leeling, Domestic Assault

-Franklin Benjamin, Obstructing the Police

-Jeremiah Kershaw, 3rd Degree Domestic Assault

– Nichole Martinez, Trespassing, Disturbing the peace

-Richard Cruz, Disorderly Conduct

-Mamrio Plenty Arrows, Theft by taking

Dawes Co:

-Shawne Russell, Felony, Fugitive from justice

-Wyatt Rosane, Class W Misdemeanor, DUI, Infraction, Drive left of center

-Steven Carpenter, Class W Misdemeanor, DUI

-William Woodson, Class W Misdemeanor, DUI, Class 3 Misdemeanor, Unlawful/fictional display of plate/renew tab

-April Gilliam, Class 3A Felony, Terroristic threats, Class 2 Misdemeanor, Criminal trespass – 2nd degree/hate crime, Class 1 Misdemeanor, Assault 3rd degree

-Richard Harbor III, Class 1 Misdemeanor, Assault 3rd degree

-Jessica Dawn Wallowing Bull, Infraction, Possession marijuana 1 oz or less, Possess or use drug paraphernalia

-Terry Nazarenus, Infraction, Possess marijuana 1 oz or less

-Grace Two Hawk, Class W Misdemeanor, DUI, Infraction, Speeding, Class 3 Misdemeanor, No operator’s license

*All individuals included in this post are innocent of crimes until proven guilty in a court of law. The Panhandle Post assumes no legal liability or responsibility for the accuracy, or completeness, of this information. Any person who believes information provided is not accurate may submit a complaint via the “Contact Us” tab on the homepage.