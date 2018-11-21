Panhandle Police Activity, Nov. 15 – Nov. 21

Box Butte Co:

-Mikayla Mitzel, Infraction, Possess marijuana 1 oz or less

-Omar Garcia, Class 3 Misdemeanor, Fail to appear or comply with citation

-Teja Martin, Class 3 Misdemeanor, Minor in possession – under 19

-Gabe Dubray, Class 2 Misdemeanor, Fail to appear when on bail-misdemeanor

-Donald Jaramillo, Class 1 Misdemeanor, Obstruct a peace officer

-Cassandra Valdez, Class 2 Misdemeanor, No proof of insurance, Class 3 Misdemeanor, No valid registration

-Marcus Bordeaux, Class 3 Misdemeanor, Drive under suspension before reinstated by state, Improper/defective vehicle lighting

-Jeremy Picketpin, Class 1 Misdemeanor, Domestic assault

-Kjell Elisson, Class 3 Misdemeanor, Improper/defective vehicle lighting, Infraction, Possess marijuana 1 oz or less

-Kevin Albrecht, Class 3 Misdemeanor, Drive under suspension before reinstated by state, Infraction, Speeding

-Kaitlyn Adrian, Infraction, Failure to report accident

*All individuals included in this post are innocent of crimes until proven guilty in a court of law. The Panhandle Post assumes no legal liability or responsibility for the accuracy, or completeness, of this information. Any person who believes information provided is not accurate may submit a complaint via the “Contact Us” tab on the homepage.