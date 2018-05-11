Panhandle Police Activity, May 3rd – May 9th

Box Butte Co:

-Dusten Flood, Infraction, Possess marijuana 1 0z or less

-Joshua Dawn, Class 3 Misdemeanor, Drive under suspension before reinstated by state, No operator’s license, Class 4 Misdemeanor, Drink on public property or road, Infraction, Possess marijuana 1 oz or less

-Jazmine Turman, Class 2 Misdemeanor, No proof of insurance, Class 3 Misdemeanor, Operate or park unregistered vehicle

-Matthew Braga, Class W Misdemeanor, DUI, Class 2 Misdemeanor, No proof of insurance, Class 3 Misdemeanor, Drive under suspension before reinstated by state, Operate or park unregistered vehicle

-Tiffany Davis, Class W Misdemeanor, DUI, Refuse to submit to test, Class 5 Misdemeanor, Refuse to submit to pretest, Infraction, Possess or use drug paraphernalia

-Angela Cole, Class 2 Misdemeanor, Theft-unlawful taking $0-500

-Derek Richards, Class 1 Misdemeanor, Domestic assault 3rd degree

Dawes Co:

-Braden Roes, Class 3 Misdemeanor, Violate hunting/fishing regulations

-Hanin Almashhadi, Class 2 Misdemeanor, Theft-shoplifting $0-500

-Megan Stumph, Class 2 Misdemeanor, Theft-services $0-500

-Savannah Williams, Class 2 Misdemeanor, Theft-shoplifting $0-500

-Roderick Butler, Class 2 Misdemeanor, Theft-shoplifting $0-500

-George Pancheco, Class 1 Misdemeanor, Theft-shoplifting $0-500 (2nd)

-Colby Hartman, Class W Misdemeanor, DUI

-Lindsay Tobacco, Class 2 Misdemeanor, Theft-services $0-500

-William Charging, Class 3 Misdemeanor, Unlawful acts relating to drugs, Infraction, Fail to use child passenger restraint

-Marie Water, Infraction, Possess or use drug paraphernalia

