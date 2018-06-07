Panhandle Police Activity, May 31st – June 7th

Box Butte Co:

-Richard Bear Killer, Class 3 Misdemeanor, Disturbing the peace

-Juanita Herrera, Class 1 Misdemeanor, Domestic assault

-Leonard Gonzales, Class 3 Misdemeanor, Drive under suspension before reinstated by state

-Steven Z. Parker, Class W Misdemeanor, DUI, Class 3 Misdemeanor, Operate or park unregisterd vehicle

-Marisa Craig, Infraction, Possess or use drug paraphernalia

-Hunter T. Peterson, Class W Misdemeanor, DUI, Refuse to submit to test, Class 1 Misdemeanor, Transport child while intoxicated, Class 3 Misdemeanor, No operator’s license

Scotts Bluff Co:

Dawes Co:

-Quincy West, Class 3 Misdemeanor, Disturbing the peace

-Larissa Broberg, Class 2 Misdemeanor, Theft-shoplifting $0-500

-Michael Alvarado, Class W Misdemeanor, DUI, Class 2 Misdemeanor, Drive while revoked/impounded, Infraction, Possess/consume open alcohol container

-Terry Mills, Infraction, Possess of marijuana 1 oz or less, Possess or use drug paraphernalia

-Jessica Sprague, Class 1 Misdemeanor, Domestic assault 3rd degree

-Dana Cortier, Class 2 Misdemeanor, No proof of insurance, Infraction, Speeding

-Kelly Turnbill, Infraction, Possess or use drug paraphernalia

-April Gilliam, Class 3 Misdemeanor, No valid registration, Infraction, Possess marijuana 1 oz or less, Possess or use drug paraphernalia