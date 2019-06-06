Panhandle police activity, May 30 – June 5

Box Butte Co:

-Kendra Red Bear, Class 4 Felony, Theft-unlawful taking $1,500 – 4,999

-Samantha Hightower, Class 4 Felony, Theft-unlawful taking $1,500 – 4,999

-Timothy Overshiner, Class 2 Misdemeanor, No proof of insurance

-Shannon S. Bell, Class 3 Misdemeanor, Drive under suspension before reinstated by state

-Amanda Meradeth, Class 2 Misdemeanor, Issue no-account check-less than $500

-Scott Wilkins, Class 1 Misdemeanor, Issue no-account check $500-1,500

-Ricky Simeon, Class 1 Misdemeanor, Obstruct a peace officer, Class 3 Misdemeanor, Criminal trespass 2nd degree, Disturbing the peace, Domestic assault

-Summer Haak, Class 1 Misdemeanor, Issue no-account check $500-1,500

-Jeanette Stayton, Class 1 Misdemeanor, Domestic assault

-Brian Estrada, Class 2 Misdemeanor, No proof of insurance, Infraction, Speeding

Scotts Bluff Co:

-Stacy Orozco, domestic assault

-Thomas Steel-Richards, False information

-Runninghorse Morgan, Fugitive from justice

Dawes Co:

-Tommy J. Whitney, Felony, Fugitive from justice

-Fred Afraid of Bear, Class 1D Felony, Possess firearm by prohibited person, Class W Misdemeanor, DUI, Infraction, Stop or park on roadway, Class 1 Misdemeanor, Carry concealed weapon

-Robert Ryan, Misdemeanor, Vision obstruction/corner lights

-Emalee Ackerman, Class 3A Felony, Assault of health care professional 3rd degree, Class W Misdemeanor, DUI, Class 1 Misdemeanor, Obstruct peace officer, Class 3 Misdemeanor, Minor in possession

-Taylor Alcorn, Class 2 Misdemeanor, Drive during revocation/impound

-Marcus Bordeaux, Class 3 Misdemeanor, Drive under suspension before reinstated by state, Infraction, Fail to use child passenger restraint

-Wesley W. Schmidt, Class 4 Felony, Possess controlled substance, Class 2 Felony, Possess firearm while commit felony, Class 1 Misdemeanor, Carry concealed weapon, Infraction, Possess marijuana 1 oz or less

-Trevyn Waldron, Class 2 Misdemeanor, Theft-shoplifting $0-500

-Nicholas Presson, Class 3 Misdemeanor, Minor in possession

-Jared Maciejczak, Class 5 Misdemeanor, Unlawful entry without park permit

-Michelle Buckman, Class 1 Misdemeanor, Theft-shoplifting $0-500 (2nd)

-Angela White Crane, Class 2 Misdemeanor, Theft-shoplifting $0-500

-Tyson Lewis, Class 2 Misdemeanor, Theft-shoplifting $0-500

-Keith Kicker, Class 2 Misdemeanor, Drive during revocation/impound, Class 3 Misdemeanor, Improper/defective vehicle lighting

-Thomas Catches, Class 3 Misdemeanor, Disturbing the peace

-Taylor Alcorn, Class 3 Misdemeanor, Discharge firearm/weapon from highway, Criminal mischief $0-500

-Christopher Cover, Class 3 Misdemeanor, Discharge firearm/weapon from highway, Class 3 Misdemeanor, Criminal mischief $0-500

-Christopher D. Tucker, Class 2 Misdemeanor, No proof of insurance, Class 3 Misdemeanor, No operator’s license/waiverable, Infraction, Speeding

-Michael Werdeman, Class 3 Misdemeanor, Fail to appear or comply with citation

-John Dumarce, Class 3 Felony, Possess deadly weapon-prohibited person

*All individuals included in this post are innocent of crimes until proven guilty in a court of law. The Panhandle Post assumes no legal liability or responsibility for the accuracy, or completeness, of this information. Any person who believes information provided is not accurate may submit a complaint via the “Contact Us” tab on the homepage.