Panhandle police activity, May 23 – May 29

Box Butte Co:

-Rick Dougherty, Class 2 Misdemeanor, Exhibition driving

-Tanya Hartshorn, Class 2 Misdemeanor, Issue bad check $0-500, Issue no-account check-less than $500

-Katie M Freeman-Hogan, Class 2 Misdemeanor, Issue bad check $0-500

-Leverne Taylor, Class 2 Misdemeanor, Issue no-account check-less than $500

-Tyler Christofferson, Class 3 Misdemeanor, Drive under suspension before reinstated by state

-Alan Roscoe, Class 2 Misdemeanor, Leave accident – fail to furnish info

-Monica Garza, Class 2 Misdemeanor, No proof of insurance

-Christy Leonard, Class 1 Misdemeanor, Domestic assault

-Matthew S Marino, Class W Misdemeanor, DUI (3rd offense), Infraction, Drive on shoulder of highway, Possess/consume open alcohol container

-Kayla Schilreff, Class 2A Felony, Theft-unlawful taking $5,000 +

-Donald Weiss, Class 3 Misdemeanor, Criminal trespass 2nd degree, Disturbing the peace, Infraction, Possess or use drug paraphernalia

Scotts Bluff Co:

-Houston Davis, Domestic Assault 3rd degree

-Tate Barnes, Terroristic threats

-Terroristic threats, DUI, Refusl PBT, Refusal Chemical test

-Riley McNees, Domestic Assault 3rd degree

-Lindsey Schick, Domestic Assault 3rd degree

Dawes Co:

-Mariya Garnette, Class 3 Misdemeanor, Minor in possession

-Danesha Zephier, Class 3 Misdemeanor, Possession marijuana 1 oz to 1 pound

-Ohinya Prue, Class 3 Misdemeanor, Possess marijuana over 1 oz to 1 pound

-Lynette Morrison, Infraction, Possess marijuana 1 oz or less

-Adrian Black Wolf, Class 3 Misdemeanor, Criminal trespass 2nd degree

-Martin Poor Bear, Class 2 Misdemeanor, Theft-shoplifting $0-500

-Ronni Harvey, Class 2 Misdemeanor, Theft-shoplifting $0-500

*All individuals included in this post are innocent of crimes until proven guilty in a court of law. The Panhandle Post assumes no legal liability or responsibility for the accuracy, or completeness, of this information. Any person who believes information provided is not accurate may submit a complaint via the “Contact Us” tab on the homepage.