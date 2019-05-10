Panhandle police activity, May 2 – May 9

Box Butte Co:

-Terry R Kelley, Infraction, Possess marijuana 1 oz or less, Possess or use drug paraphernalia

-Kenneth Jenkins, Possess marijuana 1 oz or less, Possess or use drug paraphernalia

-Travis Jenkins, Possess marijuana 1 oz or less, Possess or use drug paraphernalia

-Franklin Jealous Of Him, Class 2 Misdemeanor, Theft-shoplifting $0-500, Class 3 Misdemeanor, Minor in possession

-Jason T Smith, Class 2 Misdemeanor, Theft-services

-Matthew Adams, Class W Misdemeanor, DUI – drug

-Stephanie Harpole, Class 2 Misdemeanor, Issue no-account check-less than $500

-Jazmin J Applegarth, Class 4 Misdemeanor, Possess marijuana 1 oz or less (2nd offense), Infraction, careless driving

-Joseph Red Nest, Class 2 Misdemeanor, Theft-shoplifting $0-500

-Carl Red Nest, Class 3 Misdemeanor, Criminal mischief $0-500, Class 2 Misdemeanor, No proof of insurance

-Matthew Baldwin, Class 2 Misdemeanor, Theft-unlawful taking $0-500

-Angelica Beye, Class 3 Misdemeanor, Compulsory education – attendance required

-Scotty Biernacki, Class 3 Misdemeanor, Compulsory education – attendance required

-Rick Dougherty, Class 3 Misdemeanor, Reckless driving, No license on person

-Alexis Olson, Class 3 Misdemeanor, Drive under suspension before reinstated by state, Infraction, Wrong way on one way

-Timothy Overshiner, Class 2 Misdemeanor, No proof of insurance, Class 3 Misdemeanor, Operate vehicle without proof of ownership, No license on person, Unlawful fictional display of plate/renew tab

-Sydney Scheider, Class 1 Misdemeanor, Carry concealed weapon, Infraction, Possess marijuana 1 oz or less

-Omar Reza, Class 3 Misdemeanor, Criminal trespass 2nd degree

-Jalen Red Nest, Class 2 Misdemeanor, Theft-shoplifting $0-500

-Wade Burnham, Class 2 Misdemeanor, Leave accident – fail to furnish info

Scotts Bluff Co:

-Rita Morales, Domestc Assault 3rd degree

Dawes Co:

Ronald Lee, Class 2 Misdemeanor, Trepass 2nd degree

-William Winters, Infraction, Possess or use drug paraphernalia

-Jackson M Davis, Infraction, Possession of marijuana 1 oz. or less

-Sasha Mata, Class 1 Misdemeanor, Commit child abuse negligently

-Michael Werderman, Class 3 Misdemeanor, Drive under suspension before reinstated by state, Infraction, Speeding

-Kendall Johnson, Infraction, Possess/consume open alcohol container

-Carter McMahon, Infraction, Possess marijuana 1 oz or less, Possess or use drug paraphernalia

-Joseph Clark, Infraction, Possess marijuana 1 oz. or less

-Abraham Yellow Horse, Class 1 Misdemeanor, Assault 3rd degree, Domestic assault

*All individuals included in this post are innocent of crimes until proven guilty in a court of law. The Panhandle Post assumes no legal liability or responsibility for the accuracy, or completeness, of this information. Any person who believes information provided is not accurate may submit a complaint via the “Contact Us” tab on the homepage.