Panhandle Police Activity, May 17th – May 24th

Box Butte Co:

-Dalton Houck, Class 4 Felony, Possess controlled substance, Class 1 Misdemeanor, Theft stolen property $500 – 1,500, Infraction, Possess or use drug paraphernalia

-Zachary Dubray, Class 1 Misdemeanor, Domestic assault

-Kamron Seebohm, Class 1 Misdemeanor, False reporting, Class 3 Misdemeanor, Unlawful acts relating to drugs

-James Lind, Class 1 Misdemeanor, Domestic assault

-Terry Monroe, Class W Misdemeanor, DUI

Scotts Bluff Co:

Dawes Co:

-Dustin Serres, Class 1 Misdemeanor, Criminal trespass 1st degree

-Shane Nedella, Class 4 Felony, Possess controlled substance, Infraction, Possess marijuana 1 oz or less

-Ernesto Ornelas, Infraction, Possess marijuana 1 oz or less

-Victoria Lillie, Infraction, Possess marijuana 1 oz or less, Possess or use drug paraphernalia

-Andrea Cortier, Infraction, Possess or use drug paraphernalia

-James W Brady, Class 2A Felony, Del/dsp/dst/man/pos controlled substance Sch. 1,2,3

-Ralph Walking Eagle, Class 3 Misdemeanor, Criminal trespass 2nd degree

-Lane Duncan, Class 1 Misdemeanor, Assault 3rd degree

