Panhandle police activity, May 16 – May 22

Box Butte Co:

-Derek Fernau, Class 2 Misdemeanor, No proof of insurance, Class 3 Misdemeanor, No valid registration

-Oziel Ortiz, Class 2 Misdemeanor, Leave accident – fail to furnish info

-Omar Reza, Class 1 Misdemeanor, Resist arrest, Class 3 Misdemeanor, Criminal trespass 2nd degree, Disturbing the peace

-Nathan J Ford Jr., Infraction, Possess marijuana 1 oz or less, Speeding

-Summer Siater, Infraction, Possess marijuana 1 oz or less

-Robert Whitlatch, Infraction, Possess marijuana 1 oz or less

-Daniel Krejci, Class 2 Misdemeanor, Theft-services $0-500, Theft-unlawful taking $0-500

-William R Horn, Class 1 Misdemeanor, Domestic assault

Scotts Bluff Co:

-Mark Bartlett, Possession of controlled substance, Felon in possession of a firearm

Dawes Co:

-Joshua J Adamson, Class 5 Misdemeanor, Unlawful entry without park permit

-Ayman Elharras, Class 3 Misdemeanor, Fail to appear or comply with citation

-Hamza Oiskhine, Class 3 Misdemeanor, Fail to appear or comply with citation

-Colin Ladeaux, Class W Misdemeanor, DUI

-Latrell Tayle, Class 1 Misdemeanor, Domestic assault, Obstruct a peace officer, Class 3 Misdemeanor, Minor in possession

-Lindsey Long Wolf, Class 1 Misdemeanor, Assault 3rd degree

-Tommy J Whitney, Class W Misdemeanor, DUI, Class 2 Misdemeanor, Drive during revocation/impound, Infraction, Violate stop or yield sign

-Cherish Janis, Class 2 Misdemeanor, Theft-shoplifting $0-500

-Bentley J Koch, Class 2 Misdemeanor, No proof of insurance, Infraction, Speeding

-Tyler Blasius, Class 3 Misdemeanor, Minor in possession, Infraction, Zero tolerance violation, Illegal U-turn

*All individuals included in this post are innocent of crimes until proven guilty in a court of law. The Panhandle Post assumes no legal liability or responsibility for the accuracy, or completeness, of this information. Any person who believes information provided is not accurate may submit a complaint via the “Contact Us” tab on the homepage.