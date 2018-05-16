Panhandle Police Activity, May 10th – May 16th

Box Butte Co:

-Veronica Gonzales, Class 3 Misdemeanor, Drive under suspension/before reinstated-state

-Amanda Elgin, Class 3 Misdemeanor, Drive under suspension/before reinstated-state

-Latanya Conroy, Class 3 Misdemeanor, Drive under suspension/before reinstated-state

-Michael Boerschig, Class 2 Misdemeanor, Drive during revocation/impound

-Rhett Meier, Class 3 Misdemeanor, Unlawful/fiction display of plate/renew tab, No license on person, Infraction, Possess tobacco by minor

-Ronald Dubray Sr, Infraction, Possess marijuana 1 oz or less

Scotts Bluff Co:

Dawes Co:

-Aloysious Little Moon, Class 4 Felony, Theft-shoplifting $0-500

Alfred Broberg, Class 3 Misdemeanor, Drive under suspension before reinstated by state, Improper/defective vehicle lighting

-Angelica Cedarface, Class 3 Misdemeanor, Drive under suspension before reinstated-state

-Timothy Stackhouse, Class 1 Misdemeanor, Assault 3rd degree, Stalking, Class 2 Misdemeanor, Violate harassment protection order, Class 3 Misdemeanor, Disturbing the peace, Intimidation by phone call

-Adrian Long, Misdemeanor, Open container

-Shane Lame, Class 4 Felony, Violate supervison condition

-Donroy Elk Boy, Infraction, Possess marijuana 1oz or less

-David Rhembrandt, Class W Misdemeanor, DUI

-Michael Sierra, Class W Misdemeanor, DUI, Class 3 Misdemeanor, Plates not clear and visible, Class 1 Misdemeanor, Transport child while intoxicated, Infraction, Fail to use child passenger restraint

*All individuals included in this post are innocent of crimes until proven guilty in a court of law. The Panhandle Post assumes no legal liability or responsibility for the accuracy, or completeness, of this information. Any person who believes information provided is not accurate may submit a complaint via the “Contact Us” tab on the homepage.