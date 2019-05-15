Panhandle police activity, May 10 – May 15

Box Butte Co:

-Jesse A White Hawk, Class 1 Misdemeanor, Domestic assault

-Lucette Villareal, Class W Misdemeanor, DUI, Class 3 Misdemeanor, No license on person, Class 3 Misdemeanor, No valid registration

-Howard Jensen, Class 1 Misdemeanor, Assault

-Josh H Jensen, Class 1 Misdemeanor, Assault

-Naomi Mabin, Class 2 Misdemeanor, No proof of insurance, Infraction, Fail to use child passenger seat

Scotts Bluff Co:

-William White Dress, Domestic assault

-Kelly Stone, Strangulation, Assault, Terrorist Threats

-Dalton Slunecks, Domestic assault

-Paul Neideffer, DUI

-Andrea Betzold, DUI

-Donna Castro, Possession of marijuana less than 1 oz.

Dawes Co:

-Dusty Shields, Class 1 Misdemeanor, DUI, Class 2 Misdemeanor, Drive during revocation/impound, Infraction, Wrong way on one way, Possess marijuana less than 1 oz.

-Nicholas Brown Jr., Class 3 Misdemeanor, No operator’s license, Infraction, Possess marijuana 1 oz or less

-Shawn Wilson, Class 3A Felony, Terroristic threats

*All individuals included in this post are innocent of crimes until proven guilty in a court of law. The Panhandle Post assumes no legal liability or responsibility for the accuracy, or completeness, of this information. Any person who believes information provided is not accurate may submit a complaint via the “Contact Us” tab on the homepage.