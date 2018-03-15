Panhandle Police Activity, March 8th – March 14th

Box Butte Co:

-Curtis Elder, Infraction, Possess marijuana 1 oz or less, Possess or use drug paraphernalia, Class 3 Misdemeanor, No operator’s license/waiverable

-Larry Nuss, Infraction, Possess or use drug paraphernalia

-Eric V Johnson, Infraction, Possess/consume open alcohol container

-Justin Vorderstrasse, Infraction, Possess or use drug paraphernalia

-Sheldon Baltzell, Class 1 Misdemeanor, Obstruct a peace officer, Class 3 Misdemeanor, Disturbing the peace

-Sage Running Hawk, Class 3 Misdemeanor, Disturbing the peace

-Angela Cole, Class 3 Misdemeanor, Drive under suspension before reinstated by state, Operate or park unregistered vehicle, Infraction, Violate stop or yield sign

Scotts Bluff Co:

-Timothy Kelley, Possession of a controlled substance – meth

Dawes Co:

-Angel Blackfeather, Class 2 Misdemeanor, Theft-shoplifting $0-500

-Casey Bach, Misdemeanor, Open container

-Ronald Moore Jr, Misdemeanor, Unauthorized parking on private property

-George Cuny, Class 2 Misdemeanor, Theft-shoplifting $0-500

-Tina Cortez, Class 2 Misdemeanor, Theft-shoplifting $0-500

-Seth Schuett, Class 2 Misdemeanor, Fail to appear when on bail-misdemeanor

-Sylan LeBuff, Class 1 Misdemeanor, Assault 3rd degree

-Zachary Carlson, Class W Misdemeanor, DUI, Class 3 Misdemeanor, Reckless driving, Class 1 Misdemeanor, Obstruct a peace officer, Class 3 Misdemeanor, Minor in possession ages 19/20, No operator’s license/non-waiverable

-Leslie Little Moon, Class 1 Misdemeanor, DUI (1 prior), Infraction, Fail to use turn signal, Improper turn, Possess/consume open alcohol container, Class 3 Misdemeanor, No operator’s license/non-waiverable

-Cole Witt, Infraction, Possess/consume open alcohol container

-Sarah Downey, Class 1 Misdemeanor, Domestic assault

-Jimmy Ebbert, Class 1 Misdemeanor, Domestic assault

-Carolyn Bear Eagle, Infraction, Possess/consume open alcohol container, Class 1 Misdemeanor, Contribute to a delinquency of child

-Jeffrey Thompson, Infraction, Possess or use drug paraphernalia

*All individuals included in this post are innocent of crimes until proven guilty in a court of law. The Panhandle Post assumes no legal liability or responsibility for the accuracy, or completeness, of this information. Any person who believes information provided is not accurate may submit a complaint via the “Contact Us” tab on the homepage.