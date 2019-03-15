Panhandle police activity, March 7 – March 13

Box Butte Co:

-Jacob Adamson, Class 3 Misdemeanor, Minor in possession

-Michael Rose, Class 3 Misdemeanor, Criminal mischief $0-500, Fail to appear or comply with citation

-Adam Rel, Class 2 Misdemeanor, Leave accident – fail to furnish info

-Roger Bussey, Class 2 Misdemeanor, Leave accident – fail to furnish info

-Jennifer Gentlemen, Class 3 Misdemeanor, Compulsory education-attendance required

-James Lucero, Infraction, Possess marijuana 1 oz or less

Scotts Bluff Co:

Dawes Co:

-Daniel Yazzie, Felony, Fugitive from justice

-Jacob Greenough, Class W Misdemeanor, DUI, Infraction, Possession of marijuana 1oz or less, Possess/consume open alcohol container

-Joelle Keith, Class W Misdemeanor, DUI

-Angela Martell, Class 1 Misdemeanor, Assault 3rd degree, Class 3 Misdemeanor, Drive under suspension before reinstated by state, Class 1 Misdemeanor, False reporting

-Reid Hankin, Class 2 Misdemeanor, Criminal mischief $501 – 1,499, Criminal trespass 2nd degree

-Aaron Alcorn, Class 3 Misdemeanor, Criminal trespass 2nd degree

-Stacy Red Cloud, Class 2 Misdemeanor, Theft-shoplifting $0-500

-Matthew Hebel, Infraction, Possess marijuana 1 oz or less

-Donald Hinton, Class 1 Misdemeanor, Assault 3rd degree

-Irene Brooks, Class 3 Misdemeanor, Operate or park unregistered vehicle, Class 2 Misdemeanor, No proof of insurance

-Warfield High Hawk, Class 3 Misdemeanor, Drive under suspension before reinstated by state

-Seth Elsea, Class 3 Misdemeanor, Minor in possession

-Eliaja Running Bear, Class 3 Misdemeanor, Minor in possession, Class 2 Misdemeanor, Theft-unlawful taking $0-500

-Leo Takes War Bonnet, Class 4 Felony, Fail to appear when on bail

-Edward Fogle, Class 3 Misdemeanor, Fail to appear or comply with citation

-Terrance Klostermeier, Class 4 Felony, Fail to appear when on bail

-George Simmons, Infraction, Possess marijuana 1 oz or less

-Kendra Nelson, Class 3A Felony, Commit child abuse intentional/no injury, Class 1 Misdemeanor, Cause child/adult to inhale meth, False reporting

*All individuals included in this post are innocent of crimes until proven guilty in a court of law. The Panhandle Post assumes no legal liability or responsibility for the accuracy, or completeness, of this information. Any person who believes information provided is not accurate may submit a complaint via the “Contact Us” tab on the homepage.