Panhandle police activity, March 7 – March 13

Box Butte Co:

Inez Antelope, Class 4 Felony, Possess controlled substance

Kirsti Bunch, Class 4 Felony, Possess controlled substance

Matthew Landreth, Class 4 Felony, Possess controlled substance, Class 3 Misdemeanor, Drive under suspension before reinstated by state

Joseph Minich, Class 3A Felony, Sexual assault/child 3-degree

-Jacob Adamson, Class 3 Misdemeanor, Minor in possession
-Michael Rose, Class 3 Misdemeanor, Criminal mischief $0-500, Fail to appear or comply with citation
-Adam Rel, Class 2 Misdemeanor, Leave accident – fail to furnish info
-Roger Bussey, Class 2 Misdemeanor, Leave accident – fail to furnish info
-Jennifer Gentlemen, Class 3 Misdemeanor, Compulsory education-attendance required
-James Lucero, Infraction, Possess marijuana 1 oz or less

Scotts Bluff Co:

Zachary Gessner, Possession of controlled substance

Heather Campbell, Possession with intent to deliver

Ashley Renee Gomez, Possession of controlled substance

Matthew Moore, Possession of controlled substance

Joseph Daniel Decoste, Possession with intent to deliver

Jessica Palomo, Possession of controlled substance, Possession with intent to deliver

Christopher Lopez, Possession of controlled substance, Open container

Dawes Co:

-Daniel Yazzie, Felony, Fugitive from justice
-Jacob Greenough, Class W Misdemeanor, DUI, Infraction, Possession of marijuana 1oz or less, Possess/consume open alcohol container
-Joelle Keith, Class W Misdemeanor, DUI
-Angela Martell, Class 1 Misdemeanor, Assault 3rd degree, Class 3 Misdemeanor, Drive under suspension before reinstated by state, Class 1 Misdemeanor, False reporting
-Reid Hankin, Class 2 Misdemeanor, Criminal mischief $501 – 1,499, Criminal trespass 2nd degree
-Aaron Alcorn, Class 3 Misdemeanor, Criminal trespass 2nd degree
-Stacy Red Cloud, Class 2 Misdemeanor, Theft-shoplifting $0-500
-Matthew Hebel, Infraction, Possess marijuana 1 oz or less
-Donald Hinton, Class 1 Misdemeanor, Assault 3rd degree
-Irene Brooks, Class 3 Misdemeanor, Operate or park unregistered vehicle, Class 2 Misdemeanor, No proof of insurance
-Warfield High Hawk, Class 3 Misdemeanor, Drive under suspension before reinstated by state
-Seth Elsea, Class 3 Misdemeanor, Minor in possession
-Eliaja Running Bear, Class 3 Misdemeanor, Minor in possession, Class 2 Misdemeanor, Theft-unlawful taking $0-500
-Leo Takes War Bonnet, Class 4 Felony, Fail to appear when on bail
-Edward Fogle, Class 3 Misdemeanor, Fail to appear or comply with citation
-Terrance Klostermeier, Class 4 Felony, Fail to appear when on bail
-George Simmons, Infraction, Possess marijuana 1 oz or less
-Kendra Nelson, Class 3A Felony, Commit child abuse intentional/no injury, Class 1 Misdemeanor, Cause child/adult to inhale meth, False reporting

