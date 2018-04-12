Panhandle Police Activity, March 29th – April 11th

Box Butte Co:

-Andrew Zajic, Class 3 Misdemeanor, Fail to appear or compy with citation

-Matthew J. White, Class 1 Misdemeanor, DUI (1 prior), Class 2 Misdemeanor, Drive during revocation/impound

-Nicholas Meyers, Class 1 Misdemeanor, Abandon/cruelly neglect animal

-Manuel A. Sanchez, Infraction, Possess marijuana 1 oz or less

-Derek Warbonnet, Infraction, Possess marijuana 1 oz or less, Possess or use drug paraphernalia

-Eric Vannatter, Infraction, Possess or use drug paraphernalia

-Curt Crabtree, Infraction, Possess/consume open alcohol container

-Justin Vorderstrasse, Class 3A Misdemeanor, Possess marijuana 1 oz or less (3rd offense), Infraction, Possess or use drug paraphernalia

-Eriv V. Johnson, Infraction, Speeding 11-15 MPH, Possess/consume open alcohol container

Scotts Bluff Co:

Dawes Co:

-Shawna Rowland, Class 4 Felony, Possess controlled substance

-Faron Apple, Class 1 Misdemeanor, Carry concealed weapon, Infraction, Possess/consume open alcohol container

-Ryan Pourier, Class 4 Felony, Fail to appear when on bail

-Katherine Morrell, Class 4 Felony, Possess controlled substance

-Krystal Ramsey, Class 4 Felony, Possess controlled substance, Infraction, Possess or use drug paraphernalia

-Stephani D. Rust, Class W Misdemeanor, DUI

-Edward Ginkens, Class w Misdmeanor, DUI – 2nd offense, Infraction, Possess/consume open alcohol container

-Sandy Little, Class 3 Misdemeanor, Minor in possession – ages 19/20

-Isabell Reyes, Class 1 Misdemeanor, Carry concealed weapon, Class 4 Felony, Possess controlled substance

-Timothy Roberts, Felony, Fugitive from justice

-Pearl Harvey, Class 1 Misdemeanor, Assault 3rd degree, Obstruct a peace officer

-Fred Ten Fingers, Class 2 Misdemeanor, Theft-shoplifting $0-500

-Wayland Tobacco, Infraction, Possess marijuana 1 0z or less

-Michaelle Stout, Felony, Fugitive from justice

