Panhandle Police Activity, March 29th – April 11th

Box Butte Co:

Lukas Camacho, Class 1D Felony, Possess firearm by prohibited person, Class 2A Felony Possess or receive stolen firearm

Carmen Little Hoop, Class 3A Felony, Commit child abuse intentional/no injury, Class 3A Felony, Strangulation

Edwin Smith, Class 2A Felony, Theft-unlawful taking over $5,000, Class 3A Felony, Refuse to submit to test 3rd offense, Class 2 Misdemeanor, Drive during revocation/impound, Class 3 Misdemeanor, Unauthorized use propelled vehicle, Class 5 Misdemeanor, Refuse to submit to pretest, Infraction, Possess/consume open alcohol container, Fail to use turn signal, Illegal U-turn

Darik Lujan, Class 3A Felony, Terroristic threats, Class 3 Felony, Possess deadly weapon by prohibited person, Class 1 Misdemeanor, Operate motor vehicle/avoid arrest, Class 3 Misdemeanor, Criminal trespass 2nd degree, Disturbing the peace, Class 1 Misdemeanor, Obstruct a peace officer, Infraction, Possess or use drug paraphernalia

-Andrew Zajic, Class 3 Misdemeanor, Fail to appear or compy with citation
-Matthew J. White, Class 1 Misdemeanor, DUI (1 prior), Class 2 Misdemeanor, Drive during revocation/impound
-Nicholas Meyers, Class 1 Misdemeanor, Abandon/cruelly neglect animal
-Manuel A. Sanchez, Infraction, Possess marijuana 1 oz or less
-Derek Warbonnet, Infraction, Possess marijuana 1 oz or less, Possess or use drug paraphernalia
-Eric Vannatter, Infraction,  Possess or use drug paraphernalia
-Curt Crabtree, Infraction, Possess/consume open alcohol container
-Justin Vorderstrasse, Class 3A Misdemeanor, Possess marijuana 1 oz or less (3rd offense), Infraction,  Possess or use drug paraphernalia
-Eriv V. Johnson, Infraction, Speeding 11-15 MPH, Possess/consume open alcohol container

Scotts Bluff Co:

Katrina Fulk, Possession of Controlled Substance

Janea Iron Bear, Possession of Controlled Substance

Kelly Iron Horse, Possession of Controlled Substance

Dj Gibbons, Possession of Controlled Substance

Lionardo Ramirez, Possession of Controlled Substance

Matthew Sessions, Possession of Controlled Substance, Marijuana Possession

Thomas Moore, Sexual Assault

Dawes Co:

-Shawna Rowland, Class 4 Felony, Possess controlled substance
-Faron Apple, Class 1 Misdemeanor, Carry concealed weapon, Infraction, Possess/consume open alcohol container
-Ryan Pourier, Class 4 Felony, Fail to appear when on bail
-Katherine Morrell, Class 4 Felony, Possess controlled substance
-Krystal Ramsey, Class 4 Felony, Possess controlled substance, Infraction, Possess or use drug paraphernalia
-Stephani D. Rust, Class W Misdemeanor, DUI
-Edward Ginkens, Class w Misdmeanor, DUI – 2nd offense, Infraction, Possess/consume open alcohol container
-Sandy Little, Class 3 Misdemeanor, Minor in possession – ages 19/20
-Isabell Reyes, Class 1 Misdemeanor, Carry concealed weapon, Class 4 Felony, Possess controlled substance
-Timothy Roberts, Felony, Fugitive from justice
-Pearl Harvey, Class 1 Misdemeanor, Assault 3rd degree, Obstruct a peace officer
-Fred Ten Fingers, Class 2 Misdemeanor, Theft-shoplifting $0-500
-Wayland Tobacco, Infraction, Possess marijuana 1 0z or less
-Michaelle Stout, Felony, Fugitive from justice

*All individuals included in this post are innocent of crimes until proven guilty in a court of law. The Panhandle Post assumes no legal liability or responsibility for the accuracy, or completeness, of this information. Any person who believes information provided is not accurate may submit a complaint via the “Contact Us” tab on the homepage.

