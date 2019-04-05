Panhandle police activity, March 28 – April 3

Box Butte Co:

-Andrew Rodriguez, Class 2 Misdemeanor, No proof of insurance

-Eric V Johnson, Class 2 Misdemeanor, Trepass-2nd degree

-Tiana Adair, Class 2 Misdemeanor, Leave accident – fail to furnish info, No proof of insurance

-Christopher S Johnson, Class 3 Misdemeanor, Drive under suspension before reinstated by state, Infraction, Speeding

-Alawndus Davis, Class 2 Misdemeanor, Issue bad check when no funds available

Douglas S Weaver Jr., Class 2 Misdemeanor, Fail to appear when on bail

-Melissa Annen, Infraction, Possess marijuana 1 oz or less

-Bailey Buddemeyer, Class 1 Misdemeanor, Domestic assault

-James Reynoldson, Class 1 Misdemeanor, Domestic assault, Commit child abuse, Class 3 Misdemeanor, Fail to appear or comply with citation

-Ruby Smith, Infraction, Possess marijuana 1 oz or less, Possess or use drug paraphernalia, Speeding

Scotts Bluff Co:

Dawes Co:

-Ronni Harvey, Class 3 Misdemeanor, Criminal mischief $0-500, Disturbing the peace

-Shane Lame, Class 2 Felony, Del/dsp/dst/man/pos except haz drug

-Emalee Ackerman, Class 3 Misdemeanor, Minor in possession

-Nicholas Presson, Class 3 Misdemeanor, Minor in possession

-Bryce Oetken, Class 3 Misdemeanor, Minor in possession, Infraction, Speeding

-Tyler Lemburg, Infraction, Possess marijuana 1 oz or less

-Philip Baie, Infraction, Possess marijuana 1 oz or less, Possess or use drug paraphernalia

-Arturo Moreno, Infraction, Possess marijuana 1 oz or less

-Cynthia Clark, Class W Misdemeanor, DUI, Class 3 Misdemeanor, Willful reckless driving, Class 2 Misdemeanor, Criminal mischief $501 – 1,499, Infraction, Violate stop or yield sign

