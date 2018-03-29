Panhandle Police Activity, March 22nd – March 28th

Box Butte Co:

-Nicole Black Feather, Infraction, Possess marijuana 1 oz or less

-Juan Sanchez, Class 3 Misdemeanor, Reckless driving

-Joshua Dunovsky, Class 1 Misdemeanor, Assault 3rd degree

Scotts Bluff Co:

Dawes Co:

-David Julius, Class 4 Felony, Drive while revoked from DUI

-John Caswell, Class W Misdemeanor, DUI, Infraction, Drive left of center

-Phillip Hahn Jr, Class 2A Felony, Issue bad check $5,000 or more

-Charles Schrader, Class 3 Misdemeanor, Reckless driving, Drive under suspension before reinstated by state, Class 1 Misdemeanor, False reporting, Operate motor vehicle/avoid arrest

-Dale Warrior, Class 1 Misdemeanor, Theft-shoplifting $500-1,500

-Deann White Eagle, Class 1 Misdemeanor, Theft-shoplifting $500-1,500

-Michael Sioux Bob Sr, Felony, Fugitive from justice

-Manuel Espinoza, Class W Misdemeanor, DUI, Class 1 Misdemeanor, Transport child while intoxicated