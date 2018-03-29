Panhandle Police Activity, March 22nd – March 28th

Panhandle Post

Box Butte Co:

Javier Figueroa Jr, Class 3A Felony, Terroristic threats

Scott Mehring, Class 3A Felony, DUI (2 prior), Class 2 Misdemeanor, Drive during revocation/impound, Class 5 Misdemeanor, Refuse to submit to pretest, Infraction, Improper turn

-Nicole Black Feather, Infraction, Possess marijuana 1 oz or less
-Juan Sanchez, Class 3 Misdemeanor, Reckless driving
-Joshua Dunovsky, Class 1 Misdemeanor, Assault 3rd degree

Scotts Bluff Co:

April Lucke, Possession of Controlled Substance – Hash

Ronald Wynne Jr, Possession of Controlled Substance – Meth

Dawes Co:

-David Julius, Class 4 Felony, Drive while revoked from DUI
-John Caswell, Class W Misdemeanor, DUI, Infraction, Drive left of center
-Phillip Hahn Jr, Class 2A Felony, Issue bad check $5,000 or more
-Charles Schrader, Class 3 Misdemeanor, Reckless driving, Drive under suspension before reinstated by state, Class 1 Misdemeanor, False reporting, Operate motor vehicle/avoid arrest
-Dale Warrior, Class 1 Misdemeanor, Theft-shoplifting $500-1,500
-Deann White Eagle, Class 1 Misdemeanor, Theft-shoplifting $500-1,500
-Michael Sioux Bob Sr, Felony,  Fugitive from justice
-Manuel Espinoza, Class W Misdemeanor, DUI, Class 1 Misdemeanor, Transport child while intoxicated

