Panhandle Police Activity, March 1st – March 7th

Box Butte Co:

-Andrew Zajic, Class 4 Felony, Possess controlled substance, Infraction Possess or use drug paraphernalia

-John Hill, Class 3 Misdemeanor, Drive under suspension/before reinstated-state

-Shayne Tower, Class 2 Misdemeanor, Issue bad check $0-500

-Jamey Picket Pin, Class 1 Misdemeanor, Domestic assault cause body injury

-Sean Bunch, Class W Misdemeanor, DUI, Class 3 Misdemeanor, Criminal mischief $0-500

-Frankie Boerschig, Class 3 Misdemeanor, Drive under suspension/before reinstated-state, Infraction, Fail to use child passenger restraint, Fail to use turn signal

-Oziel Ortiz, Class W Misdemeanor, DUI, Refuse to submit to test, Class 5 Misdemeanor, Refuse to submit to pretest, Infraction, Speeding 11-15 MPH, Violate stop or yield sign

Dawes Co:

-Mac Goings, Class 3 Misdemeanor, Drive under suspension/before reinstated-state, Infraction, Speeding 6-10 MPH

-Angel Blackfeather, Class 2 Misdemeanor, Theft-shoplifting $0-500

-Casey Bach, Misdemeanor, Open container

