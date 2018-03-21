Panhandle Post

News, Opinion & Data

Panhandle Police Activity, March 15th – March 21st

Box Butte Co:

Gaige Lehl, Class 2A Felony, Possess or receive stolen firearm, Class 4 Felony, Theft-shoplifting $1,500-5,000

Lee Michel, Class 4 Felony, Solicit prostitution under the age of 19

Ronni Harvey, Class 3A Felony, Attempt of a class 2a felony

Brenda Robb, Class 2 Felony, Del/dsp/dst/man/pos except haz drug, Class 4 Felony, Possess controlled substance

Jeffrey Hollow Horn, Class 3A Felony, Strangulation, Class 1 Misdemeanor, Domestic assault 3rd degree

Robert Robb, Class 2 Felony, Del/dsp/dst/man/pos except haz drug

Marco dubray, Class 4 Felony, Possess controlled substance, Class W Misdemeanor, DUI, Infraction, Possess marijuana 1 oz or less, Possess or use drug paraphernalia

Marianna Sanchez, Class 4 Felony, Possess controlled substance, Tamper with physical evidence, Class W Misdemeanor, DUI, Infraction, Possess or use drug paraphernalia

-Apollo Preyer, Class 1 Misdemeanor, Domestic assault 3rd degree
-John L. Hill, Class 4 Felony amended to attempt of class 4 felony, Infraction, Possess or use drug paraphernalia

Scotts Bluff Co:

Nancy Williams, Possession Of Controlled Substance – Meth

Charles Hill, Possession Of Controlled Substance – Meth, Possession Of Marijuana – Less Than 1 OZ

Daniel Spencer, Possession Of Controlled Substance – Meth

Dawes Co:

-William Lux, Infraction, Possess/consume open alcohol container
-Shane Lame, Class 1 Misdemeanor, Domestic assault 3rd degree, Commit child abuse negligently/no injury
-Austin Adams, Class 1 Misdemeanor, Assault 3rd degree
-Thomas Emmett, Infraction, Possess marijuana 1 0z or less, Possess or use drug paraphernalia
-Timothy R. Roberts, Class 4 Felony, Possess controlled substance, Infraction, Possess marijuana 1 0z or less

*All individuals included in this post are innocent of crimes until proven guilty in a court of law. The Panhandle Post assumes no legal liability or responsibility for the accuracy, or completeness, of this information. Any person who believes information provided is not accurate may submit a complaint via the “Contact Us” tab on the homepage.

