Panhandle Police Activity, March 15th – March 21st

Box Butte Co:

-Apollo Preyer, Class 1 Misdemeanor, Domestic assault 3rd degree

-John L. Hill, Class 4 Felony amended to attempt of class 4 felony, Infraction, Possess or use drug paraphernalia

Scotts Bluff Co:

Dawes Co:

-William Lux, Infraction, Possess/consume open alcohol container

-Shane Lame, Class 1 Misdemeanor, Domestic assault 3rd degree, Commit child abuse negligently/no injury

-Austin Adams, Class 1 Misdemeanor, Assault 3rd degree

-Thomas Emmett, Infraction, Possess marijuana 1 0z or less, Possess or use drug paraphernalia

-Timothy R. Roberts, Class 4 Felony, Possess controlled substance, Infraction, Possess marijuana 1 0z or less

*All individuals included in this post are innocent of crimes until proven guilty in a court of law. The Panhandle Post assumes no legal liability or responsibility for the accuracy, or completeness, of this information. Any person who believes information provided is not accurate may submit a complaint via the “Contact Us” tab on the homepage.