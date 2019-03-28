Panhandle police activity, March 14 – March 27

Box Butte Co:

-Joseph Soester, Class 1 Misdemeanor, Assault 3rd degree

-Thomas Foral, Class 3 Misdemeanor, Disturbing the peace

-William R Horn, Infraction, Possess or use drug paraphernalia

-Dylan Shoemaker, Infraction, Possess marijuana 1 oz or less, Possess or use drug paraphernalia, Possess/consume open alcohol container

-Bradley Robb, Infraction, Possess marijuana 1 oz or less, Possess or use drug paraphernalia

-Jacob Lux, Class W Misdemeanor, DUI, Class 3 Misdemeanor, Unlawful, fictional display of plate/renew tab

-Jay K Herian, Class W Misdemeanor, DUI, Infraction, Violate stop or yield sign, Illegal U-turn

-Sarah Mracek, Infraction, Possess marijuana 1 oz or less, Possess or use drug paraphernalia

-William R Horn, Class 2 Misdemeanor, Leave accident – fail to furnish info

-Alexjandro Flores Jr., Class 3 Misdemeanor, Drive under suspension before reinstated by state, Infraction, Possess or use drug paraphernalia

-Salvador Valadez, Class W Misdemeanor, DUI, Infraction, Speeding

-Briana Rawle, Class 2 Misdemeanor, Theft-unlawful taking $0-500

-Elana Dawn, Class 2 Misdemeanor, No proof of insurance

-Veronica Gonzales, Infraction, Possess K2/synthetic 1 oz or less, Fail to use child passenger restraint

-Carl Red Nest, Class 1 Misdemeanor, Domestic assault

-Stephanie Peterson, Class 3 Misdemeanor, No license on person, Infraction, Possess marijuana 1 oz or less, Possess or use drug paraphernalia, Class 3 Misdemeanor, Improper/defective vehicle lighting

-Taitlynn Gowden, Infraction, Possess or use drug paraphernalia

-Roxann Gamboa, Class 2 Misdemeanor, No proof of insurance

-Robert Robb, Infraction, Possess marijuana 1 oz or less, Possess or use drug paraphernalia

-James Robb, Possess marijuana 1 oz or less, Possess or use drug paraphernalia

-Caleb Robb, Possess marijuana 1 oz or less, Possess or use drug paraphernalia

-Hana Vorderstrasse, Class 2 Misdemeanor, No proof of insurance

-Anthony Casados, Class 2 Misdemeanor, Leave accident – fail to furnish info

-Austin S Elliott-Young, Class 3 Misdemeanor, Safety glass required in windows, Infraction, Possess marijuana 1 oz or less, Possess or use drug paraphernalia

-Guillermo Sayas, Class 2 Misdemeanor, No proof of insurance, Class 3 Misdemeanor, Unlawful/fictional display of plate/renew tab

-Ricky Simeon, Class 3 Misdemeanor, Disturbing the peace, Unlawful acts relating to drugs

-Phillip Caudell, Class 3 Misdemeanor, Drive under suspension before reinstated by state

Scotts Bluff Co:

Dawes Co:

-Derek Martinez, Class 3A Felony, Sex offender violation, Class 4 Felony, Possess controlled substance, Infraction, Possess or use drug paraphernalia

-Clint Canaday, Class 1B Felony, Sexual assault/child

-Tyrell Sitting Holy, Infraction, Possess marijuana 1 oz or less

-Owen Christensen, Class 3 Misdemeanor, Operate or park unregistered vehicle, Class 2 Misdemeanor, No proof of insurance

-Heaven High Hawk Ten Fingers, Infraction, Possess marijuana 1 oz or less, Possess or use drug paraphernalia

-Miguel Ruiz, Infraction, Possess marijuana 1 oz or less

-Russell Ten Fingers, Infraction, Possess or use drug paraphernalia

-Jerry Cottier, Misdemeanor, Open container

-Marija Labus, Infraction, Disturbing the peace

-Conrad Two Lances, Class W Misdemeanor, DUI, Class 3 Misdemeanor, Driver under suspension before reinstated by state

-Malik Guevara-Goss, Infraction, Possess marijuana 1 oz or less, Possess or use drug paraphernalia

-Tyler Boyd, Infraction, Possess marijuana 1 oz or less

-Aaron Howard, Infraction, Possess marijuana 1 oz or less, Possess or use drug paraphernalia

-Michael Christensen, Infraction, Possess marijuana 1 oz or less, Possess or use drug paraphernalia

-Michael Vollman, Class 3A Felony, Commit child abuse

-Jack Leach, Class 3 Misdemeanor, Minor in possession

-Brittany Garza, Infraction, Possess marijuana 1 oz or less

-Neville Red Star, Class 3 Misdemeanor, Drive under suspension before reinstated by state, Operate or park unregistered vehicle

-Thomas Remp, Class W Misdemeanor, DUI, Refuse to submit to test, Class 5 Misdemeanor, Refuse to submit to pretest

-Madilyn Barraza, Class 3 Misdemeanor, Operate or park unregistered vehicle, No operator’s license, Infraction, Wrong way on one way

*All individuals included in this post are innocent of crimes until proven guilty in a court of law. The Panhandle Post assumes no legal liability or responsibility for the accuracy, or completeness, of this information. Any person who believes information provided is not accurate may submit a complaint via the “Contact Us” tab on the homepage.