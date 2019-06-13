Panhandle Post

Panhandle police activity, June 6 – June 12

Box Butte Co:

Jose M. Acosta, Class 2A Felony, Assault 2nd degree

Ivan Leija, Class 2A Felony, Burglary, Class 4 Felony, Possess burglar’s tools, Class 1 Misdemeanor, Theft-stolen property $501-1,499, Class 3 Misdemeanor, Criminal poss-fin trans device

Michael L. Wilson, Class 2A Felony, Burglary, Class 3 Misdemeanor, Criminal mischief $0-500, Infraction, Possess or use drug paraphernalia

-Zayra E. Acosta, Class 1 Misdemeanor, Assault 3rd degree
-Carl G. Red Nest, Class 1 Misdemeanor, DUI (1 prior)
-Jonathan Butterfield, Class 1 Misdemeanor, Obstruct peace officer, Class 3 Misdemeanor, Disturbing the peace
-Jessy Stadnick, Class W Misdemeanor, DUI, Class 3 Misdemeanor, Possess marijuana over 1 oz to 1 pound, Improper/defective vehicle lighting, Class 1 Misdemeanor, Transport child while intoxicated, Infraction, Fail to use child passenger restraint
-Latonya Maxey, Class 1 Misdemeanor, Assault-cause bodily injury to person
-Selena Conroy, Class 1 Misdemeanor, Assault – cause bodily injury to person
-Shirley Cuny, Class 3 Misdemeanor, Disturbing the peace
-Donald K. Sanchez, Class 3 Misdemeanor, Disturbing the peace

Scotts Bluff Co:

Sean Carson, Child abuse

Erick Nava-Suarez, Possession of a controlled substance

Jeffery Rotherham, Child abuse

Clarissa Wagner, Child abuse

-Brandon Zitterkopf, Domestic assault
-Hannah Delcamp, DUI
-Trevor Cecil, DUI
-Santana Red Feather, DUI
-Kianna Red Bear, Domestic assault
-Christopher Scala, DUI

Dawes Co:

-Daniel Warby, Infraction, Disorderly conduct
-Malia Burwell, Misdemeanor, Negligent driving
-Nicholas King, Class 1 Misdemeanor, Attempt of a class 4 felony
-Taure Lame, Class 1 Misdemeanor, Attempt of a class 4 felony, Infraction, Possess or use drug paraphernalia

*All individuals included in this post are innocent of crimes until proven guilty in a court of law. The Panhandle Post assumes no legal liability or responsibility for the accuracy, or completeness, of this information. Any person who believes information provided is not accurate may submit a complaint via the “Contact Us” tab on the homepage.

