Panhandle police activity, June 28 – July 3

Box Butte Co:
-Hana Vorderstrasse, Class 2 Misdemeanor, No proof of insurance, Class 3 Misdemeanor, Drive under suspension before being reinstated by state, No valid registration, Unlawful/fictional display of plate
-Peyton Sutphen, Class 3 Misdemeanor, Minor in possession, Infraction, speeding, Possess marijuana 1 oz. or less
-Amanda Crane, Class 1 Misdemeanor, Commit child abuse negligently/no injury
-Kenneth Crane, Class 1 Misdemeanor, Commit child abuse negligently/no injury
-Steven Shields, Class 3 Misdemeanor, Minor in possession
-Branson Taylor, Class 3 Misdemeanor, Minor in possession
-Maria Yearling, Class 3 Misdemeanor, Drive under suspension before reinstated by state, Improper/defective vehicle lighting
-Haley Tinney, Infraction, Possess marijuana 1 oz. or less
Scotts Bluff Co:
-Amber Schillereff, Domestic Assault
-Lacey Palmer, Assault
-Virginia Curry, DUI
-Colby Frith, Domestic Assault
-Damend Romero, Domestic Assault
-Carlos Morales Magana, DUI
Dawes Co:
-Johnny Martinez, Class 1 Misdemeanor, Domestic assault
-Colette Yardely, Class W Misdemeanor, DUI
-Jordan Hamilton, Class 4 Misdemeanor, Fail to have or carry fuel permit, Class 3 Misdemeanor, Reciprocity-no trip permit/portable
-Colton Olson, Class 3 Misdemeanor, Minor in possession, Infraction, Zero tolerance violation
-Waylan Tobacco, Class 2 Misdemeanor, No proof of insurance
-Aleta Neidert, Infraction, Possess or use drug paraphernalia
-Tim Ober, Infraction, Possess or use drug paraphernalia
-Josie Briseno, Class 3 Misdemeanor, Drive under suspension before reinstated by state
-Aaron Alcorn, Infraction, Possess marijuana 1 oz. or less
-Tre’c Martin, Class 2 Misdemeanor, No proof of insurance, Class 3 Misdemeanor, No operator’s license
-Alfredo Balandran, Class 2 Misdemeanor, Drive during revocation/impound (2nd/3rd), Infraction, Speeding, Possess or use drug paraphernalia
-Brady McDaniel, Class W Misdemeanor, DUI, Infraction, Speeding
-Kegon Craig, Infraction, Possession marijuana 1 oz or less
-Catherine Yellow Boy, Class 1 Misdemeanor, Theft-shoplifting $501-1,499
-Brandon Smart, Class W Misdemeanor, DUI
Leave a Reply