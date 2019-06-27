Panhandle police activity, June 20 – June 27

Box Butte Co:

-Steven M. Horn, Class 2 Misdemeanor, Leave accident – fail to furnish info

-Peggy Jensen, Class W Misdemeanor, DUI, Class 3 Misdemeanor, Improper/defective vehicle lighting

-Samual Burtis, Infraction, Possess marijuana 1 oz or less

-Matthew Fritzler, Infraction, Possess marijuana 1 oz or less

-Daniel Willey, Class 1 Misdemeanor, Criminal trespass 1st degree

-Robin Plunkett, Class 1 Misdemeanor, Resist arrest, Domestic assault 3rd degree

-Casey Koltz, Class 2 Misdemeanor, Drive during revocation/impound, Infraction, Speeding, Fail to use child passenger restraint

-Brodie Hitchcok, Infraction, Possess or use drug paraphernalia

-Travis Reeve, Class 3 Misdemeanor, Criminal mischief $0-500

Scotts Bluff Co:

-Pedro Bonilla-Morales, Strangulation, Domestic Assault, MIP

-Jacob Dalbey, Burglary

-Daniel Hubbard, Trespassing

Dawes Co:

-Johnny V. Martinez, Class 1 Misdemeanor, Domestic assault 3rd degree

-Colette Yardley, Class W Misdemeanor, DUI

-Leo Weist, Misdemeanor, No operator’s license

-Jordan Hamilton, Class 4 Misdemeanor, Fail to have or carry fuel permit, Class 3 Misdemeanor, Reciprocity – no trip permit/portable

*All individuals included in this post are innocent of crimes until proven guilty in a court of law. The Panhandle Post assumes no legal liability or responsibility for the accuracy, or completeness, of this information. Any person who believes information provided is not accurate may submit a complaint via the “Contact Us” tab on the homepage.