Panhandle police activity, June 13 – June 19

Box Butte Co:

Robert J. Lynn, Class 2A Felony, Burglary, Class 4 Felony, Theft-rcv stolen property $1,500-4,999, Possess controlled substance, Possess destructive device, Class 2 Misdemeanor, Forgery 2nd degree

-Ricky Simeon, Class 1 Misdemeanor, Resist arrest, Obstruct a peace officer, Class 3 Misdemeanor, Criminal trespass 2nd degree, Disturbing the peace
-Mackenzie Freeze, Class W Misdemeanor, DUI, Class 2 Misdemeanor, No proof of insurance, Class 3 Misdemeanor, No valid registration, Infraction, Possess/consume open alcohol container

Scotts Bluff Co:

David Billie, Child abuse, Strangulation

Tyler Piek, Possession of controlled substance, Possession of marijuana

John R. Dunn, Possession of controlled substance, Possession of marijuana

-Sharice Saldivar, DUI
-Santos Guitierrez, Theft by unlawful taking
-Brittany Cross, Criminal Mischief
-Leo Moussseax, Assault 2nd degree
-Robert Richards, Domestic assault, simple assault

Dawes Co:

– Tyrell Sitting Holy, Class 1 Misdemeanor, Domestic assault, False reporting
-Angela American Horse, Felony, Fugitive from justice

*All individuals included in this post are innocent of crimes until proven guilty in a court of law. The Panhandle Post assumes no legal liability or responsibility for the accuracy, or completeness, of this information. Any person who believes information provided is not accurate may submit a complaint via the “Contact Us” tab on the homepage.

