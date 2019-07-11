Panhandle Post

Panhandle police activity, July 4 – July 10

*All individuals included in this post are innocent of crimes until proven guilty in a court of law. The Panhandle Post assumes no legal liability or responsibility for the accuracy, or completeness, of this information. Any person who believes information provided is not accurate may submit a complaint via the “Contact Us” tab on the homepage.

Box Butte Co:

Patrick Weber, Class 3A Felony, Terroristic threats, Class 2 Felony, Use deadly weapon to commit a felony, Criminal mischief $501-1,499, Class 3 Misdemeanor, Disturbing the peace, Class 1 Misdemeanor, Criminal trespass 1st degree

-Justin Farrell, Class 1 Misdemeanor, Cruelly mistreat animal
-Rubi Guerrero, Class 2 Misdemeanor, No proof of insurance, No license on person, Infraction, Speeding, Possess marijuana 1 oz or less
-Ruben M Garcia, Class 1 Misdemeanor, Domestic assault, Class 3 Misdemeanor, Disturbing the peace
– Efrain Patino, Infraction, Possess marijuana 1 oz or less, Speeding
-Tiffany Davis, Class 3 Misdemeanor, Disturbing the peace
-Jennifer Dubray, Class 1 Misdemeanor, Abandon/cruelly neglect animal
-Austin M Farritor, Class W Misdemeanor, DUI, Class 3 Misdemeanor, Minor in possession

Scotts Bluff Co:

Luis Marquez, Possession with intent to distribute

James Garcia, Possession of firearm/felon, Possession of a controlled substance

Anthony Plummer, Escape, Forgery, Possession of a controlled substance

Travis Scribner, Burglary, Possession of a controlled substance

-Terrance White Hawk, Theft , Obstruction
-Heather Rodriquez, Shoplifting

Dawes Co:

-Richard Mann, Class 1 Misdemeanor, Carry concealed weapon, sexual assault without consent, Class 3A Felony, Assault of cr/hlth care professional
-Sabrina Fox, Misdemeanor, Animals at large

