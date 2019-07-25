Panhandle police activity, July 18 – July 24

*All individuals included in this post are innocent of crimes until proven guilty in a court of law. The Panhandle Post assumes no legal liability or responsibility for the accuracy, or completeness, of this information. Any person who believes information provided is not accurate may submit a complaint via the “Contact Us” tab on the homepage.

Box Butte Co:

-Levi Clouse, Class 3 Misdemeanor, Drive under suspension before reinstated by state

-Michael Valdovinos, Class W Misdemeanor, DUI, Infraction, Possess/consume open alcohol container

-Brandon Stites, Class 1 Misdemeanor, Domestic assault 3rd degree, Class 1 Misdemeanor, Assault cause bodily injury to person, Commit child abuse negligently/no injury

-Jacob A Adamson C, Class 2 Misdemeanor, Theft-unlawful taking $0-500, Class 3 Misdemeanor, Minor in possession

Scotts Bluff Co:

-Adrian Solis, DUI , Shoplifting

-Carl Thomas, Terroristic Treats

-Christopher Haun, DUI , Shoplifting

-Christopher Torres, Theft

-Benjamin Paez, Protection Order Violation

Dawes Co:

-Valentine E High Hawk, Class 2A Felony, Assault 2nd degree

-Taure L Lame, Class 1 Misdemeanor, Domestic assault

-Kaylynn Lovejoy, Class 1 Misdemeanor, Domestic assault 3rd degree

-Aaron Alcorn, Class 4 Felony, Possess controlled substance, Class 3 Misdemeanor, Unlawful acts relating to drugs

-Leah Witchey, Class 3 Misdemeanor, Criminal mischief $0-500

-Audra Johns, Infraction, speeding, possess marijuana 1 oz or less

-Elroy Catches, Class 2 Misdemeanor, Drive during revocation/impound

-Timothy Durbin, Infraction, possess marijuana 1 oz or less

-Devon Winter, Infraction, possess marijuana 1 oz or less

-Ronald Lee, Class 2 Misdemeanor, Violate harassment protection order

-Daniel Warby, Class 2 Felony, Assault 1st degree