Panhandle police activity, July 11 – July 17

*All individuals included in this post are innocent of crimes until proven guilty in a court of law. The Panhandle Post assumes no legal liability or responsibility for the accuracy, or completeness, of this information. Any person who believes information provided is not accurate may submit a complaint via the “Contact Us” tab on the homepage.

Box Butte Co:

-Samual J Burtis A, Class 1 Misdemeanor, Assault 3rd degree, Resist arrest

-Jeffrey W Heusman, Class 1 Misdemeanor, Assault 3rd degree, Class 1 Misdemeanor, False imprisonment 2nd degree

-Ethan Zapata, Class W Misdemeanor, DUI, Infraction, Possess/consume open alcohol container

Scotts Bluff Co:

-Anastacio Garcia, False reporting

-Rachael American Horse, Fugitive

-Christopher Torres, Trespassing

-Timothy Britthouer, Trespassing

-Crystal Cabello, Assault on Officer

Dawes Co:

-Samuel Turner, Infraction, Possess marijuana 1 oz or less

-Makenzie A Dunkel, Class 5 Misdemeanor, Unlawful entry without park permit

-Haley Mahr, Class 5 Misdemeanor, Unlawful entry without park permit

-Biruta Walton, Class 5 Misdemeanor, Unlawful entry without park permit

-Blake Ruggies, Class 5 Misdemeanor, Unlawful entry without park permit

-Kami J Wills, Class 5 Misdemeanor, Unlawful entry without park permit

-Stephen Puzzo, Class 5 Misdemeanor, Unlawful entry without park permit

-Jennifer Comstock, Class 5 Misdemeanor, Unlawful entry without park permit

Jack L Isaacs, Class 5 Misdemeanor, Unlawful entry without park permit

-Joseph McCance, Class 5 Misdemeanor, Unlawful entry without park permit

-Devin Wright, Class 5 Misdemeanor, Unlawful entry without park permit

-Mark Reichman, Class 5 Misdemeanor, Unlawful entry without park permit

-David Bolen, Class 5 Misdemeanor, Unlawful entry without park permit

-Frederick Rudd Sr, Class 5 Misdemeanor, Unlawful entry without park permit

-Terran Merriman-Honerkamp, Class 5 Misdemeanor, Unlawful entry without park permit

-Mary Homquist, Class 5 Misdemeanor, Unlawful entry without park permit

-Howard Jensen, Class 5 Misdemeanor, Unlawful entry without park permit

-Coy Colgate, Class 5 Misdemeanor, Unlawful entry without park permit