Panhandle police activity, Jan. 31 – Feb. 6

Box Butte Co:

-Robert Young Dog Jr., Infraction, Possess or use drug paraphernalia

-Mckenzie Rainwater, Infraction, Possess marijuana 1 oz or less

-Angela White Crane, Class 1 Misdemeanor, Theft-shoplifitng $0-500/2nd

-Billy Murphy, Infraction, Possess/consume open alcohol container

-Baden Shelmadine, Class 3 Misdemeanor, Minor in possession -ages 19/20

Scotts Bluff Co:

-Jennifer Fedoroff, DUI

-Roberto Perez, 2nd degree assault

-Anna Peterson, Domestic assault

-Bryan Ulrich, Theft by shoplifting

Dawes Co:

-Andrew Corbine, Class 4 Misdemeanor, Possess marijuana 1 oz or less, Infraction, Possess or use drug paraphernalia

-Derrick Kills The Enemy, Class 3 Misdemeanor, Reckless driving

-Autumn Hoff, Infraction, Possess marijuana 1 oz or less, Possess or use drug paraphernalia

-Tre’C Martin, Class 2 Misdemeanor, Theft-shoplifting $0-500

-Emalee Ackerman, Class 3 Misdemeanor, Minor in possession-under 19

-Tiffany Lame, Class 2 Misdemeanor, Theft-shoplifting $0-500

-Arturo Moreno, Infraction, Possess marijuana 1 oz or less

-Kyle Baumann, Infraction, Possess marijuana 1 oz or less

-Deann White Eagle, Class 3 Misdemeanor, Drive under suspension before reinstated by state, Operate or park unregistered vehicle

-Reese Anderson, Infraction, Possess marijuana 1 oz or less, Possess or use drug paraphernalia

-Monty Good Voice Flute, Class 3 Misdemeanor, Criminal mischief $0-500

*All individuals included in this post are innocent of crimes until proven guilty in a court of law. The Panhandle Post assumes no legal liability or responsibility for the accuracy, or completeness, of this information. Any person who believes information provided is not accurate may submit a complaint via the “Contact Us” tab on the homepage.