Panhandle police activity, Jan. 31 – Feb. 6

Box Butte Co:

Vincente Garcia, Class 3A Felony, Domestic assault 3rd degree

-Robert Young Dog Jr., Infraction, Possess or use drug paraphernalia
-Mckenzie Rainwater, Infraction, Possess marijuana 1 oz or less
-Angela White Crane, Class 1 Misdemeanor, Theft-shoplifitng $0-500/2nd
-Billy Murphy, Infraction, Possess/consume open alcohol container
-Baden Shelmadine, Class 3 Misdemeanor, Minor in possession -ages 19/20

Scotts Bluff Co:

Shelena Hort, Possession of a controlled substance

Joshua Schaub, Possession of a controlled substance, Possession of marijuana 1 oz.

Devin Triplet, Possession of a controlled substance x2

Robert Broderick, Possession with intent to deliver, Possession of a controlled substance

Daniel Cozad, Fugitive from Justice

Jerry Ybarra, Fugitive from Justice

-Jennifer Fedoroff, DUI
-Roberto Perez, 2nd degree assault
-Anna Peterson, Domestic assault
-Bryan Ulrich, Theft by shoplifting

Dawes Co:

-Andrew Corbine, Class 4 Misdemeanor, Possess marijuana 1 oz or less, Infraction, Possess or use drug paraphernalia
-Derrick Kills The Enemy, Class 3 Misdemeanor, Reckless driving
-Autumn Hoff, Infraction, Possess marijuana 1 oz or less, Possess or use drug paraphernalia
-Tre’C Martin, Class 2 Misdemeanor, Theft-shoplifting $0-500
-Emalee Ackerman, Class 3 Misdemeanor, Minor in possession-under 19
-Tiffany Lame, Class 2 Misdemeanor, Theft-shoplifting $0-500
-Arturo Moreno, Infraction, Possess marijuana 1 oz or less
-Kyle Baumann, Infraction, Possess marijuana 1 oz or less
-Deann White Eagle, Class 3 Misdemeanor, Drive under suspension before reinstated by state, Operate or park unregistered vehicle
-Reese Anderson, Infraction, Possess marijuana 1 oz or less, Possess or use drug paraphernalia
-Monty Good Voice Flute, Class 3 Misdemeanor, Criminal mischief $0-500

