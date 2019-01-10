Panhandle police activity, Jan. 3 – Jan. 9

Box Butte Co:

-Jacob Zier, Class 2 Misdemeanor, Violate harassment protection order

-Todd M Wells, Class W Misdemeanor, DUI, Class 5 Misdemeanor, Refuse to submit to pretest, Infraction, Fail to use turn signal

-Keith Grant, Class 3 Misdemeanor, Disturbing the peace, Unlawful acts relating to drugs, Fail to appear or comply with citation

-Jordan Perkins, Class W Misdemeanor, DUI

-Melissa Vela, Class W Misdemeanor, DUI, Class 3 Misdemeanor, No valid registration, Infraction, Wrong way on one way

-Martin Merentes Jr, Class W Misdemeanor, DUI, Infraction, Drive left of center

-Zachary Dubray, Class 2 Misdemeanor, Leave accident-fail to furnish info, Infraction, Following too close

-Eric Buchan, Class 2 Misdemeanor, Leave accident-fail to furnish info

-Donald Lafferty, Class 1 Misdemeanor, Assault-cause bodily injury to person

-Hana Vorderstrasse, Class 1 Misdemeanor, Assault-cause bodily injury to person, Class 3 Misdemeanor, Disturbing the peace

-Ladene Currie, Class W Misdemeanor, DUI

-Emmett Smith, Class W Misdemeanor, DUI

-Tish Ryder, Class W Misdemeanor, DUI, Class 3 Misdemeanor, Reckless driving, Infraction, Possess/consume open alcohol container

Dawes Co:

-Jered Kearns, Class 1 Misdemeanor, Obstruct a peace officer

-Gilbert Nitsch, Class W Misdemeanor, DUI

-Sylvan La Buff, Class 1 Misdemeanor, Assault 3rd degree

-Jewel American Horse, Class 3 Misdemeanor, Drive under suspension before reinstated by state

-Corey Lame, Class 1 Misdemeanor, Assault 3rd degree

-Jaquelyn Mousseau, Class 2 Misdemeanor, Drive during revocation/impound

-Rain McClain, Class 2 Misdemeanor, Theft-shoplifting $0-500

-Julian Hernandez, Class 2 Misdemeanor, Theft-shoplifting $0-500

-Tre’c Martin, Theft-shoplifting $0-500

-Garrett Miller, Class 3 Misdemeanor, Minor in possession, Infraction, Possess/consume open alcohol container

