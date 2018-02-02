Panhandle Post

Panhandle Police Activity, Jan. 25th – Feb. 2nd

Box Butte Co:

-Geraldine Lowe, Class 2 Misdemeanor, Drive during revocation/impound, Infraction, Speeding 11-15 MPH municipal

Scotts Bluff Co:

Stephen Lockman, Sexual Assault/Forcible

Joseph Anaya, Warrant/Sexual Assault-Child (3rd)

Michelle Fettes, Possession of Controlled Substance

Andrew Hackett, Possession Stolen Firearm, Possession of a Firearm in Connection of Felony, Amphetamine-Possession, Hashish-Possession, Possession Drug paraphernalia/Narcotic Equipment

Dawes Co:

-Jaquelyn Mousseaux, Class 4 Felony, Criminal mischief $5,000 or more, Class W Misdemeanor, DUI, Class 2 Misdemeanor, Leave accident – fail to furnish info, Class 3 Misdemeanor, Unlawful/fictional display of plate/renew tab, Infraction, Possess/consume open alcohol container
-Conner Maurer, Class 3 Misdemeanor, Operate or park unregistered vehicle, Class 2 Misdemeanor, No proof of insurance
-Jeffrey Cotton, Class W Misdemeanor, DUI
-Cole Thurness, Class W Misdemeanor, DUI, Class 3 Misdemeanor, Minor in possession – ages 19/20, Infraction, Possess/consume open alcohol container, Class 3 Misdemeanor, Improper/defective vehicle ligthing
-Travis Johnson, Class 1 Misdemeanor, DUI (1 prior), Infraction, Speeding
-Dana Burgess, Class 2 Misdemeanor, Violate deer regulations
-James Rodebaugh, Class 4 Felony, Possess controlled substance

*All individuals included in this post are innocent of crimes until proven guilty in a court of law. The Panhandle Post assumes no legal liability or responsibility for the accuracy, or completeness, of this information. Any person who believes information provided is not accurate may submit a complaint via the “Contact Us” tab on the homepage.

