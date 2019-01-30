Panhandle police activity, Jan. 24 – Jan. 30

Box Butte Co:

-Eric Buchan, Class 4 Felony, Possess controlled substance

-Colton Hoover, Class 3 Misdemeanor, Drive under suspension before reinstated by state

-McKenzie Pfeiffer, Class 1 Misdemeanor, Obstruct police officer, Class 2 Misdemeanor, Drive during revocation/impound

-Taitlynn Gowden, Infraction, Possess marijuana 1 oz or less

-Oscar Vasquez, Class W Misdemeanor, DUI

-Paul Yerdon, Class W Misdemeanor, DUI, Infraction, Violate stop or yield sign

-Dennis Griffin, Class 1 Misdemeanor, Assault

-Kirsti Bunch, Class 2 Felony, Del/dsp/dst/man/pos except hazardous drug, Class 4 Felony, Possess controlled substance, Infraction, Possess or use drug paraphernalia

-Kade Weber, Class W Misdemeanor, DUI, Class 5 Misdemeanor, Refuse to submit to pretest

Scotts Bluff Co:

-Brian Douglas, Domestic assault

-Carl Gurnsey, Domestic assault

-Elizabeth Janis, Open container

Dawes Co:

-Xavier Goings, Class 1 Misdemeanor, Assault 3rd degree

-Kalen Nedella, Class 3 Misdemeanor, Possess or discharge illegal fireworks, Infraction, Possess marijuana 1 oz or less, Possess or use drug paraphernalia

-Daniel Anderson (DOB: 9/28/1981): Class W Misdemeanor, DUI 2nd offense, Class 2 Misdemeanor, Leave accident-fail to furnish info, Class 5 Misdemeanor, Refuse to submit to pretest, Class W Misdemeanor, Refuse to submit to test, Class 1 Misdemeanor, Obstruct a peace officer, Infraction, Wrong way on one way

-Marcus Ruhrer, Class 3 Misdemeanor, Minor in possession

-Elizabeth Barbour, Class 3 Misdemeanor, Minor in possession

-Kailee Rafert, Class 3 Misdemeanor, Minor in possession

-Jack Leach, Class 3 Misdemeanor, Minor in possession

-Tre’c C Martin, Infraction, Possess marijuana 1 oz or less, Possess or use drug paraphernalia

-William Woodson, Class W Misdemeanor, DUI, Class 2 Misdemeanor, Drive during revocation/impound, No proof of insurance, Class 3 Misdemeanor, Unlawful/fictional display of plate/renew tab, Class 5 Misdemeanor, No proof of ownership, Infraction, No brake lights/turn signals

-Matosapa Richards, Class 4 Felony, Fail to appear when on bail

