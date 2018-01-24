Panhandle Post

News, Opinion & Data

Panhandle Police Activity, Jan. 19th – Jan. 24th

by Leave a Comment

Box Butte Co:

Arnold Red Feather, Class 4 Felony, Operate motor vehicle/avoid arrest, Class 1 Misdemeanor, Domestic assault

Adam Swanson, Class 1D Felony, Unlawful/intentional discharge of firewarm, Class 3A Felony, Intentional cruelty to an animal

Nicholas J. Miller, Class 4 Felony, Possess controlled substance

Dalton Houck, Class 4 Felony, Possess controlled substance, Class W Misdemeanor, DUI-drug, Infraction, Possess or use drug paraphernalia, Class 3 Misdemeanor, Unlawful/fictional display of plate/renew tab

-Anthony Casados, Class 3 Misdemeanor, No license on person, Class 2 Misdemeanor, No proof of insurance
-Silas Shirk, Class 1 Misdemeanor, Attempt of a class 4 felony
-Ruby Bingham, Class 2 Misdemeanor, No proof of insurance, Class 3 Misdemeanor, Operate vehicle without proof of ownership, Class 5 Misdemeanor, Expired in-transit decal
-Brandon Brownlow, Class 3 Misdemeanor, Disturbing the peace

Scotts Bluff Co:

Ian Rivera, Possession of Controlled Substance-WAX, Possession With Intent to Deliver, Marijuana Possession-More than 1 oz less lb

Daniel Shope, Domestic/3rd Degree Assault

Orrey Pickering, Assault on Corrections Officer, Assault on A Confined Person, Terroristic Threat

Dawes Co:

-Angela Hudson, Class 1 Misdemeanor, Assault 3rd degree
-Bridget Dawn, Class 1 Misdemeanor, Theft-deception $0-500 (2nd), Forgery $500-1,500
-Timothy Manning, Class 3 Misdemeanor, Violate elk regulation
-Jennifer Brady, Class 2 Misdemeanor, Theft-shoplifting $0-500

*All individuals included in this post are innocent of crimes until proven guilty in a court of law. The Panhandle Post assumes no legal liability or responsibility for the accuracy, or completeness, of this information. Any person who believes information provided is not accurate may submit a complaint via the “Contact Us” tab on the homepage.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *