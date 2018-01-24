Panhandle Police Activity, Jan. 19th – Jan. 24th

Box Butte Co:

-Anthony Casados, Class 3 Misdemeanor, No license on person, Class 2 Misdemeanor, No proof of insurance

-Silas Shirk, Class 1 Misdemeanor, Attempt of a class 4 felony

-Ruby Bingham, Class 2 Misdemeanor, No proof of insurance, Class 3 Misdemeanor, Operate vehicle without proof of ownership, Class 5 Misdemeanor, Expired in-transit decal

-Brandon Brownlow, Class 3 Misdemeanor, Disturbing the peace

Scotts Bluff Co:

Dawes Co:

-Angela Hudson, Class 1 Misdemeanor, Assault 3rd degree

-Bridget Dawn, Class 1 Misdemeanor, Theft-deception $0-500 (2nd), Forgery $500-1,500

-Timothy Manning, Class 3 Misdemeanor, Violate elk regulation

-Jennifer Brady, Class 2 Misdemeanor, Theft-shoplifting $0-500

*All individuals included in this post are innocent of crimes until proven guilty in a court of law. The Panhandle Post assumes no legal liability or responsibility for the accuracy, or completeness, of this information. Any person who believes information provided is not accurate may submit a complaint via the “Contact Us” tab on the homepage.